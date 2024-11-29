What is software asset management?

Software asset management (SAM) is a set of practices for planning, managing and optimizing software assets throughout their lifecycle.

SAM takes a strategic approach to the purchase, deployment, maintenance, use and disposal of an organization’s software applications. It involves software audits, inventory management, license compliance and other activities. As part of an effective IT strategy, SAM helps organizations streamline their operations, reduce waste and costs, limit risk and maximize the value of their software investments.

SAM began to take shape in the late 1980s, as organizations started to implement software for business use in greater numbers. Over time, it progressed from basic license compliance to managing the full software lifecycle. SAM advanced further in the early 2000s, as the introduction of software as a service (SaaS) and cloud computing presented new challenges.

Today, software asset managers and others are adapting their approach to SAM. They must now account for a more complex technology ecosystem that includes artificial intelligence (AI), automation tools and collaborative open source software.