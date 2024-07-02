The rise of digital transformation and the increased popularity of cloud computing helps companies deliver unique services to customers online and leads many organizations to consider themselves as technology companies. And technology budgets are rising commensurate to this new reality. IT spending is expected to increase to USD4.6 trillion in 2023, an increase of 5.5% from 2022 (link resides outside ibm.com).

CEOs and CFOs are willing to invest in IT services and technology because they understand and appreciate their importance in building a modern business and delivering exceptional products and customer services. But they are also focusing on cost allocation and expecting greater cost discipline from their CIOs and IT teams, leading CIOs to face increasing pressure to justify their expenditures and keep track of spending.

The best way to accomplish this is through IT cost management, the process by which CIOs and IT departments project and control costs related to their organization’s technology spend.

IT cost management has grown in importance because cost control is top of mind for every organization across all industries. Simply put, IT leaders cannot afford increased project costs that lead to budget overruns.

There are several ways an organization’s IT department can inefficiently manage costs. They could build a state-of-the-art, on-premises data center, only to subsequently find out their costs would be halved if they ran everything on the cloud. Or they could migrate all of their data to one cloud provider and find out that there were long stretches of time where they were only using a fraction of their cloud footprint, yet were paying for the entire thing. Or they could license expensive project management software, only to find a fraction of employees were using it.

IT cost management is not just a function of cutting costs, it also entails making smarter decisions that can increase revenue and, ultimately, profitability. CIOs are increasingly given more business-related responsibility (link resides outside ibm.com) as executives and other stakeholders come to realize that technology is the next competitive battlefield.

CIOs can prioritize investments in specific areas that will drive incremental revenues. For example, moving to a modern customer relationship management (CRM) platform from spreadsheets and/or decentralized records may incur an initial cost, but it can increase efficiency and drive sales.

Ultimately, organizations are pushing for financial management across the organization, and IT departments would be wise to push for discipline and transparency within their operations to remain in lockstep with the rest of the organization.