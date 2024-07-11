What is sustainable IT?

Published: 5 July 2024
Contributors: Amanda McGrath, Alexandra Jonker
Sustainable IT is an approach to corporate information technology that aims to minimize the environmental impact of IT operations and their contribution to climate change.
Also known as green IT, sustainable IT involves finding ways to design, manufacture, use and dispose of IT equipment (laptop and desktop computers, servers and associated systems) in eco-friendly ways. It also includes understanding the impact of the complete IT operation to identify opportunities for reducing carbon emissions and creating energy efficiency.
As businesses increasingly prioritize corporate responsibility efforts, IT leaders and chief information officers (CIOs) are pursuing sustainable IT practices. Their goal is to optimize IT infrastructure for greater sustainability, while maintaining overall functionality and uncovering potential cost savings.
What is sustainability?
Sustainability refers to the responsible use of resources to meet present needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. In the context of IT, it means implementing strategies, technologies and practices that support business objectives while minimizing the environmental impact of IT operations. An organization’s sustainability practices are typically measured against environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics.
Amid increased digitalization, the carbon footprint of IT infrastructure is a significant issue. The information and communication technology (ICT) sector is responsible for between 1.8% and 3.9% of global greenhouse gas emissions1—the primary cause of global warming. Data centers in particular are a growing concern, as the world’s need for stored information continues to expand. The International Energy Agency estimates that data centers consumed 460 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2022—2% of overall global electricity use. The organization predicts that the number will more than double by 2026.2
The acceleration of technological advancement and demand for IT products and services also lead to more electronic waste (e-waste). The United Nations estimates that the world generates approximately 54 million metric tonnes of e-waste annually,3 with only 20% being recycled. Improper disposal of e-waste can release harmful toxins into the environment and contaminate soil and water sources.
Companies can make their IT operations more sustainable by implementing various strategies and practices. Some factors to consider include:
A primary method of sustainable IT is reducing the amount of electricity consumed by data centers, servers and other IT equipment through better energy management. For example, energy-efficient hardware consumes less power and produces less heat, which reduces cooling requirements. And power management software can automate the process of powering down idle equipment, further saving energy. New technologies, such as low-power processors, solid-state drives and energy-efficient cooling systems, can also make operations more efficient.
Changing to renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind or hydropower, can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of IT operations. The transition decreases reliance on fossil fuels, which are a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change, and might reduce overall energy costs. Many technology companies are committing to power their data centers and operations with 100% renewable energy.
Moving IT workloads to the cloud reduces the need for physical infrastructure, thus saving energy and reducing e-waste. Cloud providers often have access to renewable energy sources and can implement advanced cooling techniques, making their data centers more energy-efficient than on-premises versions. And the scalability of cloud services means that as a company grows, it doesn't need to physically produce and install more servers, which reduces manufacturing emissions.
Virtualization is a process that allows multiple virtual machines to run on a single physical server, reducing the need for extra hardware. Fewer servers mean less electricity is needed for power and cooling.
Responsible sourcing of IT products and services from suppliers that prioritize sustainability can help reduce the environmental impact of the IT supply chain. It often requires consideration of the broader supply chain impacts. This consideration includes the extraction of raw materials and natural resources, manufacturing processes and transportation, which contribute to Scope 3 emissions.
Sustainable IT strategy considers the entire product lifecycle, from design and manufacturing to end-of-life management. This strategy includes designing products for longevity, reuse, repairability and recycling, and implementing effective e-waste management programs to ensure proper disposal and recycling of IT equipment, which reduces landfill use.
Sustainable software development focuses on efficient coding practices that reduce the required processing power and memory, which in turn reduces energy consumption. Green coding practices can include optimizing algorithms for efficiency, reducing redundancy in code and designing software to enter low-power states when idle. Sustainable software is also designed to be long-lasting and adaptable to future changes, reducing the need for frequent replacements or updates.
Artificial intelligence (AI) can optimize processes, predict system failures and automate routine tasks, reducing energy consumption and waste. Machine learning (ML) algorithms can analyze patterns in data to improve energy efficiency. And Internet of Things (IoT) devices monitor energy usage in real time for efficiency. For example, smart thermostats in data centers can optimize cooling based on actual needs, which reduces waste.
Beyond reducing any negative impacts on the environment, implementing sustainable IT practices offers many benefits. Greater energy and resource efficiency can lead to cost savings across an enterprise. They also help as organizations seek to support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) and comply with new global regulations and incentives.
More sustainable IT systems make organizations more resilient in the face of disruptions caused by climate change, such as extreme weather events or resource scarcity. Such initiatives improve brand reputation, as consumers and investors make environmental sustainability a priority. And embracing sustainability efforts can drive innovation and provide a competitive advantage, as companies develop new technologies and business models to achieve a more sustainable future.
While sustainable IT offers many benefits, it also presents several challenges and limitations. Cost can be an issue, as changes might require upfront investments in new technologies, infrastructure and training. Large organizations might face hurdles in integrating sustainable practices into large and complex systems, or moving away from older systems. Also, the rapid pace of technological change can make it challenging for organizations to keep up with the latest sustainable IT solutions.
