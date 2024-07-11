What is sustainable IT?

Also known as green IT, sustainable IT involves finding ways to design, manufacture, use and dispose of IT equipment (laptop and desktop computers, servers and associated systems) in eco-friendly ways. It also includes understanding the impact of the complete IT operation to identify opportunities for reducing carbon emissions and creating energy efficiency.

As businesses increasingly prioritize corporate responsibility efforts, IT leaders and chief information officers (CIOs) are pursuing sustainable IT practices. Their goal is to optimize IT infrastructure for greater sustainability, while maintaining overall functionality and uncovering potential cost savings.

What is sustainability?

Sustainability refers to the responsible use of resources to meet present needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. In the context of IT, it means implementing strategies, technologies and practices that support business objectives while minimizing the environmental impact of IT operations. An organization’s sustainability practices are typically measured against environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics.