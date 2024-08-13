What is green computing?

The decisions regarding going green begin long before products reach consumers. For example, product design and manufacturing are prime areas to lessen the impact of technology on the environment.

Chips that are more energy efficient—such as the chip designed by IBM® and Samsung that can be stacked vertically or the IBM 2nm chip—are examples of innovative design that improves sustainability in computing. The energy consumption of a single computer chip may seem negligible, but when you multiply that by millions, it is possible to make significant reductions.

IBM has also identified systems that can reduce energy usage. Heterogenous structures, for instance, bring together frameworks like CPUs and graphics processing units (GPUs) to optimize power and energy efficiency.

One example is a computer named AiMOS (which stands for Artificial Intelligence Multiprocessing Optimized System), developed as part of a collaboration between IBM, Empire State Development and NY CREATEs. AiMOS is one of the most energy-efficient computers in existence, and it is used to develop more advanced and efficient computing chips, along with many other initiatives.

When designers take steps to reduce the amount of energy each product uses in operation and reduce the amount of heat those products produce, the carbon price tag of computing gets lower. For instance, sleep mode is one of the earliest examples of designers applying the concept of green computing to conserve energy.

Material selection is crucial as well. Design that avoids using hazardous materials keeps those materials out of landfills later. Generating less waste in manufacturing devices and components, too, lessens the burden created by technology on the environment. Green manufacturing is a separate, but related, category of green technology that governs how the factory itself operates.

Other green computing actions manufacturers can take include lengthening the lifespan of computing devices and components so they don’t need to be replaced as frequently, increasing users’ ability to reuse products and making devices recyclable when they do need to be replaced.