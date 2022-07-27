2024 Climate Leadership Award IBM received a 2024 Climate Leadership Award for Organizational Leadership from The Climate Registry for its aggressive greenhouse gas emissions goals and strong global environmental management system.

2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award IBM received a SEAL Sustainable Product Award in the 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards for IBM z16™. This award honors innovative and impactful products that are "purpose-built" for a sustainable future.

2023 Latin Trade IndexAmericas Sustainability Award IBM was recognized as one of the top five most sustainable companies in Latin America by Latin Trade in the "Environment" category.

2022 Texan by Nature 20 Honoree IBM ranked in the top 20 Texas businesses committed to conservation.