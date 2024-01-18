What is ethical sourcing?

Sourcing is the process of identifying, evaluating and selecting suppliers to provide raw materials and services. It is one of the first steps of supply chain management—the handling of the entire production flow of a good or service. Frequently used interchangeably with “procurement,” sourcing is a distinct supply chain process within the procurement department. Due to their interconnection, sourcing and procurement strategies typically share similar goals and metrics, including ethical considerations.

Ethical sourcing is core to the concept of corporate social responsibility (CSR), or the idea that businesses should operate according to principles and policies that make a positive impact on society and the environment. It’s also key to organizations who follow the “triple bottom line” framework, which suggests that business outcomes should not be measured by only the financial bottom line. Instead, they must also consider the well-being of people and the planet.