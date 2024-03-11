What is sustainable supply chain management?

Supply chains are increasingly complex—and have an increasingly significant impact on the environment. According to a report by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), companies' supply chains are responsible for up to 11.4 times their direct emissions—more than 90% of their total greenhouse gas emissions.1 Sustainable supply chain management initiatives reduce the environmental impact of business operations by minimizing carbon emissions and waste.

Implementing a more sustainable supply chain can benefit businesses beyond lowering their carbon footprint. Some sustainability efforts can make operations more cost efficient—for example, by reducing waste and minimizing energy requirements—and improve reliability and resiliency within the supply chain. Together, these benefits can deliver significant savings and improve profitability. In fact, one survey found that 61% of companies were motivated to pursue supply chain sustainability to improve cost savings and efficiency.2

As more organizations focus on corporate social responsibility, a sustainable supply chain can help businesses reach their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. It may also boost brand image: Sustainability is increasingly important to consumers and stakeholders. Embedding it in supply chain management can protect against reputational damage from negative environmental impact or unethical labor practices. At the same time, sustainable supply chain management may aid in regulatory compliance by ensuring operations align with local and international laws.