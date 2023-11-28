What is supply chain transparency?

Transparency across the entire supply chain helps business and consumers act responsibly and make decisions according to their values and goals.

For consumers, supply chain transparency offers information relevant to their purchasing and consumption decisions. In a 2022 survey, more than half of respondents said environmental sustainability was more important to them than it was 12 months ago and nearly half said they paid more for products branded as sustainable or socially responsible. And as more consumers seek brands that adhere to sustainable practices, transparency offers a way to demonstrate that commitment.

For businesses, supply chain transparency can offer several benefits. As governments implement regulations to address human rights issues or environmental impact, transparency helps companies ensure compliance. It can also reduce supply chain disruptions by identifying bottlenecks and inefficiencies and by offering insight into potential disruptions or vulnerabilities. And because transparency is valuable to consumers, adopting it can have reputational benefits that help build trust and brand loyalty.

Finally, transparency can drive more sustainable supply chains. As more companies pursue environmental, social and government (ESG) initiatives, transparency can be useful to achieving their goals.