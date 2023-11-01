What is ESG reporting?

Materiality is when organizations focus on ESG issues that are more relevant to them and likely to have a measurable impact on the business. To determine materiality, organizations can identify potential ESG risks and their consequences. From there, companies can use a "risk matrix" approach to forecast which areas to prioritize based on their risk profile and the potential severity.

The other side of materiality is impact and influence. Organizations assessing their ESG reporting approach may find it beneficial to consider the ESG factors they can most directly and rapidly influence. Using an action priority or impact effort prioritization matrix, organizations can quickly identify their environmental impact and determine where to focus sustainability efforts. They can then use the insights to determine which ESG reporting framework is best suited to help them realize their goals.

Organizations may also consider double materiality, which finds itself at the intersection of both materiality and impact. Double materiality encourages companies to consider materiality from two viewpoints: financial materiality and materiality to the market, the environment and people. Double materiality recognizes that an organization is responsible for managing its own financial risks by looking inward. At the same time, organizations are expected to look at the outward impacts of its decisions and operations on people and the environment. By applying the concept of double materiality, organizations can identify the impact from both a financial reporting and non-financial reporting perspective to ultimately shape a more holistic ESG strategy.