What is supplier management?

For companies in the product-delivery business, success depends on the ability to acquire, retain and effectively work with suppliers to meet customer expectations for quality products—delivered on time and in full. As much as 50% of a company’s value can depend on its supplier relationship(PDF) strength.

But as supply chains have become global networks of networks, supplier management processes have grown increasingly complex, time-consuming and costly. A strong dependence on manual, paper-based processes, as well as double entry of digital events and form filling has exacerbated these challenges—slowing execution, enabling human error and hindering agility.

These difficulties are greatly compounded by turbulent times. Recent events have spotlighted the critical importance of the ongoing relationships between a company and its partnerships and suppliers. These relationships are essential for maintaining agility and resiliency within supply chains.

Supply chain leaders have responded to these challenges by increasing their commitment to digitizing and modernizing supplier management processes. The numerous benefits include enhanced supplier verification, improved onboarding and stronger lifecycle tracking. Result: more effective supply chain relationship management.