What is VM sprawl?

Virtual machine (VM) sprawl refers to an excessive and uncontrolled expansion of virtual machines within a virtual infrastructure.
Virtual machines are simple to create and implement, which can easily lead to an overgrowth of VMs that lose their utility with time and disuse. VM sprawl often wastes both labor and resources.
Virtual machines operate as digitized versions of a physical computer. In most respects, a VM can perform the same computer functions as a physical computer. This includes running operating systems (OSs) and various programs, maintaining data storage and connecting to computer networks. A VM accomplishes these tasks while relying on virtual components, as opposed to “actual” resources like physical servers.
VM services are either considered to be “managed” or “self-service,” depending on how actively involved the user wants to become in administering VM creation and usage. The mimicry of VMs is so expert that VMs can even be synchronized to operate with the same chronological precision of real-time applications.
Virtual machines were first introduced during the highly fertile computing period that took place between the late 1960s and the early 1970s. VMs developed as an outgrowth of virtualization experimentation conducted primarily by International Business Machines (IBM).
Virtualization technology enables virtual software to successfully mimic the functionality of physical hardware—like servers, storage and networks. The virtual representations can be run on one physical machine, which significantly multiplies the utility an organization can derive from a single-computer system.
The primary goal of IBM® during this period was to find ways to improve performance on its history-making line of mainframe computers. Part of that effort involved developing time-sharing solutions. IBM first showed virtualization could work by unveiling its CP-40 research system in 1967. Its features included user-friendly commands, file-system commands, mapping of records to uniformly sized blocks and files that could be created simply by writing to those files.
Further refinements continued over the next five years, culminating in its watershed 1972 introduction of what is now seen as the world’s first virtual machine. The VM/370 marked the beginning of the IBM System/370 mainframes and was the first to support the use of virtual memory. The age of virtual machines that could offer full computer functionality within a virtual environment had begun.
Because they don’t require the same level of capital expenditure, working with VMs often yields considerable financial savings. The use of VMs often negates the need to acquire expensive physical servers and other equipment, which keeps VM pricing down. Further, VMs can capably manage workloads—especially if they follow traditional, legacy and monolithic workload types.
To coordinate their activity, VMs work in close conjunction with hypervisors. While VMs are files that duplicate aspects of physical computing, hypervisors are the software that executes and manages their functionality. Hypervisors enable the simultaneous running of different OSs on different virtual machines. VMs also work effectively with data centers, assisting them by helping them transmit cloud-based services through virtualized servers that utilize physical hardware.
Virtual machine sprawl, like many unfortunate situations, goes awry after starting off with the best intentions. A company’s IT department is tasked with developing a virtual machine for a very specific usage that is typically timely and carries some kind of urgency. That VM is built and put into operation. All is well.
But time passes. The business situation that warranted the creation of the VM may still be in effect, but the urgency that used to surround that VM has definitely cooled. Regardless of the cause for their disuse, the moment that unused VMs start to collect dust, they begin to be relics (and as needed as a hardware tool that’s purchased for one household project and never used again). Eventually, such VMs rapidly become little more than clutter.
The following are additional reasons that VM sprawl occurs:
Some may wonder what the big deal is about VM sprawl. Sure, some idle VMs may be going unused, but is that reason to sound the alarm? Turns out that, yes, there is a sufficient number of reasons why VM sprawl warrants concern:
There are simple management techniques that can help limit the number of VMs an organization maintains to a manageable level.
Smart organizations monitor and regulate their VM creation and management. An effective VM governance policy addresses issues like capacity planning (which regulates the maximum number of new VMs allowed), VM performance optimization and VM lifecycle management.
Once a VM has been identified for elimination, the decommissioning process begins. The outgoing VM is removed from service. Then, the data contained within that VM is secured. Finally, the VM’s hardware and software are eradicated.
Organizations to need to observe data protection measures to secure those VMs that deserve permanent storage. This includes monitoring tools that identify disk space utilization and security safeguards to protect proper access control.
Even the most carefully constructed computer operation is subject to emergency situations in the neo-modern age. That necessitates an effective disaster recovery plan for VMs, which can be enacted during a worst-case scenario.
Once governance policies are in place, organizations need to make sure that all relevant staff members are trained in the agreed-upon IT infrastructure and backup plans. The governance policy should be clearly articulated to all IT teams and admins.
Another way to combat VM sprawl is to confront it directly with virtualization tools and technologies designed to help manage VM use and reduce the effects of VM sprawl. Such management tools include the following:
