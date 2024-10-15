What is VM sprawl?

Virtual machines were first introduced during the highly fertile computing period that took place between the late 1960s and the early 1970s. VMs developed as an outgrowth of virtualization experimentation conducted primarily by International Business Machines (IBM).

Virtualization technology enables virtual software to successfully mimic the functionality of physical hardware—like servers, storage and networks. The virtual representations can be run on one physical machine, which significantly multiplies the utility an organization can derive from a single-computer system.

The primary goal of IBM® during this period was to find ways to improve performance on its history-making line of mainframe computers. Part of that effort involved developing time-sharing solutions. IBM first showed virtualization could work by unveiling its CP-40 research system in 1967. Its features included user-friendly commands, file-system commands, mapping of records to uniformly sized blocks and files that could be created simply by writing to those files.

Further refinements continued over the next five years, culminating in its watershed 1972 introduction of what is now seen as the world’s first virtual machine. The VM/370 marked the beginning of the IBM System/370 mainframes and was the first to support the use of virtual memory. The age of virtual machines that could offer full computer functionality within a virtual environment had begun.