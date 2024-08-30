A beginner’s guide to automation and AIOps

If you’re ready to expand—or even start—your automation and AIOps strategy, you’ve come to the right place. This blog post is ripe with practical next steps that you can use to better understand, help persuade and begin to implement AIOps within your organization. The case for infusing artificial intelligence (AI) into your IT operations is compelling, with tangible benefits and strategic use cases.
First, let’s start with a basic premise—as IT systems become more complex and intertwined, automation is the most essential tool you have at your disposal. We define automation as the application of technology, programs, robotics or processes that help you realize outcomes with minimal human input and at a scale that exceeds human abilities.
Now let’s look at how automation—when applied to IT—helps you achieve better business results in three key areas, along with what every beginner should know to get started.
AI-powered observability solutions deliver advanced monitoring to provide you with the context you need to resolve incidents faster. Traditional monitoring tools might give you metrics and data, but they often lack the ability to provide a complete picture of the system’s behavior. Observability, on the other hand, focuses on collecting real-time data, logs and traces to create a holistic view of your IT environment.
What beginners should know about observability:
While modern applications and IT systems are growing more complex, many cloud users still fall back on a familiar habit of overprovisioning resources to mitigate any risk to performance. Yet almost a third of organizations estimate that they wasted their cloud spend. Automated operations powered by AIOps can help you break that expensive approach and optimize your IT infrastructure, resource allocation, and cloud usage. By analyzing historical data and real-time metrics, AIOps can help you make intelligent decisions on resource provisioning, ensuring that you scale up or down depending on demand needs. The result is that you can assure application performance at the lowest possible cost.
What beginners should know about automated operations:
Incident management is a vital part of IT operations. The speed at which issues can be identified and fixed—the mean time to resolution or MTTR – is often the difference between IT fire drills or happy customers. AIOps uses AI algorithms and data analytics to automate the detection, analysis and resolution of incidents.
Implementing an AIOps platform is an excellent first step for any organization. For example, AIOps platforms can monitor server logs and network data in real-time, automatically identify patterns indicative of an incident and trigger an alert to the IT team. This proactive approach helps IT teams respond swiftly, minimizing disruptions and improving customer satisfaction.
What beginners should know about incident management and AIOps platforms:
No matter where you are on your digital transformation journey, IBM is here to help. We offer solutions that help you move out of the old “break-fix” model into an AI-powered approach to help you deliver exceptional customer experiences, assure application performance, reduce costs and tackle the many challenges of a modern IT environment.
Learn more about IBM AIOps solutions