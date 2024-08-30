A beginner’s guide to automation and AIOps

If you’re ready to expand—or even start—your automation and AIOps strategy, you’ve come to the right place. This blog post is ripe with practical next steps that you can use to better understand, help persuade and begin to implement AIOps within your organization. The case for infusing artificial intelligence (AI) into your IT operations is compelling, with tangible benefits and strategic use cases.

First, let’s start with a basic premise—as IT systems become more complex and intertwined, automation is the most essential tool you have at your disposal. We define automation as the application of technology, programs, robotics or processes that help you realize outcomes with minimal human input and at a scale that exceeds human abilities.

Now let’s look at how automation—when applied to IT—helps you achieve better business results in three key areas, along with what every beginner should know to get started.