Debunking observability myths – Part 2: Why observability is important for everyone, not just SREs

This misconception surrounding observability arises from the belief that it caters exclusively to site reliability engineers (SREs) and that they are the only role that can utilize the data gathered via observability solutions. In reality, observability goes far beyond any singular role or team within an organization.

The transition to cloud-native means more than adopting new technologies; it also entails a shift in how people work. This transformation is inherently sociotechnical in nature. While the microservices toolchain itself may not explicitly demand new social practices on the surface, realizing the full benefits of this technology requires a change in work habits. This need becomes apparent when teams progress several steps into the process, only to discover that their old approaches do not effectively address the management costs introduced by the new technology.

As systems, applications and microservices become more intertwined and complex, it also becomes more difficult to identify and address incidents. In the past, organizations may have relied on SREs to troubleshoot and remediate incidents. But now, IT is much more of a team sport, and the older approaches aren’t always effective or cost-efficient. But the bottom line is that the adoption of cloud-native design patterns makes it necessary to have observable systems.