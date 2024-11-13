Once we decided to work with IBM, progress began to move quickly. IBM invested significant time and resources, helping us launch rapidly. The IBM team organized three workshops with us, each featuring a team of four to six technical experts who brought extensive knowledge and experience in gen AI. Without IBM, we likely wouldn’t have had easy access to highly competent senior technical specialists with PhDs to guide us through crucial decisions at the beginning of our AI journey.

IBM also connected us to one of their leading distributors, TD SYNNEX (link resides outside of ibm.com), to support the commercial aspects of building our business case and provide in-depth best-practice guidance to empower us in making the next steps as we scale from idea, to pilot, to open beta and beyond.

Several people have asked me why I selected IBM® watsonx ai™ as our core platform. There are plenty of reasons, but two of the most important ones are the power of the platform with a wide range of AI solutions, as well as data privacy and compliance. As a Germany-based company working with businesses across Europe, high standards in data protection and full compliance with the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) are crucial for our business model. By using IBM’s enterprise-grade AI products, we maintain full control over data storage and processing locations and comply with EU data and AI regulations.

Furthermore, the IBM embeddable AI solution provides us with the freedom to choose from a wide range of large language models (LLMs) in the watsonx.ai model library. This means that we can use the LLM that works best for our use case. We started off with the IBM Granite™ models together with Meta Llama 3.1, the next generation of Meta’s open LLM, for our conversational tool with agentic flow capabilities. The IBM platform promotes open innovation for AI, and we can easily take advantage of new developments and models in the future.

Currently the primary IBM watsonx™ solutions of our Buddy (link resides outside of ibm.com) platform include watsonx.ai, IBM Watson® Discovery, watsonx.data™ and watsonx.governance™. The IBM team made sure that we understood the benefits of implementing these modules and deploying cutting-edge approaches such as retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), an AI framework that enables us to improve the quality of LLM-generated content by feeding our own data into the model. Using the easy-to-use tools for building and refining our e-commerce and website assistant, we can now successfully incorporate documents, such as PDFs, JSON files, CSV files, [Microsoft] Word docs and databases, or dynamic API responses to provide contextual information for more accurate and trustworthy responses.