Meta’s new Llama 3.3 70B Instruct model now available on watsonx.ai

The release of the updated Llama 3.3 Instruct 70B model on IBM’s watsonx.ai model catalogue continues to build on the work initiated by IBM and Meta last year, aimed at fostering open innovation in AI. Watsonx.ai already supports the Llama 3.2 models as well. This collaboration unites leading organizations, startups, researchers, and academia through the AI Alliance to promote responsible and open AI development globally.

Companies are increasingly using Llama on watsonx.ai as they turn to open AI models and tools to create clear business value. Watsonx.ai offers a modern enterprise studio where AI developers can train, test, fine-tune, and deploy various models, including Llama. Businesses in various sectors, from telecom and financial services to local governments, are benefiting from watsonx.ai and Llama models.



Developers can now inference the updated Llama 3.3 70B Instruct model on watsonx.ai.