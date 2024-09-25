IBM is announcing the availability of multiple Llama 3.2 models on watsonx.ai, IBM’s enterprise studio for AI developers, following the launch of the Llama 3.2 collection of pretrained and instruction tuned multilingual large language models (LLMs) at MetaConnect earlier today.

Most notably, Llama 3.2 marks Meta’s first foray into multimodal AI: the release includes two models, in sizes of 11B and 90B, that can take images as input. The instruction-tuned Llama 3.2 90B Vision and 11B Vision models are immediately available in watsonx.ai through SaaS.

Also arriving in watsonx.ai are the smallest Llama models to date: two text-in, text-out LLMs in sizes of 1B and 3B. All Llama 3.2 models support long context length (up to 128K tokens) and are optimized for fast and efficient inference with grouped query attention. Meta has specified that English, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, Hindi, Spanish and Thai are officially supported, but notes that Llama 3.2 was trained on—and developers may fine-tune Llama 3.2 models for—additional languages beyond those 8.

These latest additions from Meta join the expansive library of foundation models available in watsonx.ai, in keeping with IBM’s open, multi-model strategy toward generative AI

“By making our latest Llama 3.2 models available on watsonx, a much wider pool of enterprises can benefit from these innovations and deploy our newest models hassle-free, on their own terms, and across hybrid cloud environments,” says Ahmad Al-Dahle, Head of GenAI, Meta. “At Meta we believe it’s essential to tailor AI solutions to each organization’s specific needs and empower them to scale Llama deployments with ease. Our partnership with IBM, an organization that shares in our commitment to openness, safety, security, trust and transparency, enables us to do just that.”

Read on for more details of the Llama 3.2 collection, including new multimodal capabilities, new deployment opportunities on mobile and other edge devices, updated safety features and more.