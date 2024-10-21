Streamline the AI application development process with IBM watsonx.ai

We’re finding that the market might have reached a point of peak expectations where generative AI (gen AI) is at its highest. We’re seeing that gen AI can help “cut coding time from days to minutes, personalize products down to the tiniest detail, and spot security vulnerabilities,” according to research from IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV). While this jump largely reflects the success of pilots, sandbox experimentation and other small-scale investments, these early results have business leaders rethinking what’s possible, as the ingenuity of generative AI report from the IBV found.

Despite the positive deliveries of gen AI for business, Gartner® recently predicted that "at least 30% of generative AI (GenAI) projects will be abandoned after proof of concept by the end of 2025, due to poor data quality, inadequate risk controls, escalating costs or unclear business value."1

And yet, 2 out of 3 of those gen AI projects will reach completion. As the technology continues to blaze forward, what will it take for businesses to achieve return on investment (ROI) and shorten the time to value with generative AI?

A key to unlocking the full potential of generative AI lies in developers’ capacity to build and deploy AI applications. The number of highly trained AI builders remains small today so organizations often rely on the larger pool of traditional app developers to bridge the gap. This approach provides varying levels of AI knowledge and experience to develop gen AI systems. For these developers, effective building and deploying of AI services comes down to having the right tools that reduce time to value.