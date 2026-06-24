trivago empowers teams with a multi-provider GenAI platform

The launch of generative AI marked a turning point in how work is created, documented, and executed across industries. Knowledge workers suddenly gained new ways to draft ideas, search for information, and accelerate decision making. At the same time, organizations faced growing uncertainty around access to models, data governance, and how to safely enable these tools at scale. On top of it, trivago needed to address strict European data protection and digital sovereignty requirements. The use of public AI tools raised concerns about sensitive company information being processed or transferred outside the EU, limiting the ability of teams to freely experiment with generative AI. This created an urgent need for a secure, enterprise-grade environment where employees could safely interact with AI while ensuring data residency, governance, and compliance with EU regulations. The risk was not only adopting the wrong technology but also moving too slowly while the nature of work was already changing.

Within this broader context, trivago recognized that its existing challenges would become more visible without a new approach. The market was moving fast, with different models excelling at different tasks. The overhead of managing separate subscriptions, logins, and mental contexts was eroding the very productivity gains AI was supposed to deliver. At the same time, consolidating around a single provider was not a safe alternative: pricing changes, model deprecations, or service interruptions could disrupt workflows with little notice, creating concentration risk that no organization can ignore. These challenges created an opportunity for trivago to establish a secure and unified interface for interacting with enterprise data using AI, simplifying access to distributed information while enabling the safe, compliant, and scalable use of generative AI within controlled environments.

Creating high quality documentation, project plans, and business cases required significant manual effort, slowing execution in an otherwise fast moving, entrepreneurial environment.

trivago needed a way to respond to the generative AI shift while improving productivity, preserving knowledge, and empowering employees at all levels to work faster and make better decisions.