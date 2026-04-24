Smarter cyber resilience for food manufacturing

Citadelle, a Canadian leader in food manufacturing, needed to advance how it protected data and production systems as cyber risks evolved at an increasingly rapid pace. Its existing backup and storage processes relied on manual oversight and offered limited ways to verify whether data was clean, uncompromised or ready for fast recovery. This made it difficult to confirm recovery readiness across operations and introduced uncertainty when restoring essential production systems. Without an isolated environment to test backup integrity, the team could not reliably identify corrupted or incomplete data before a recovery event. As digital demands continued to accelerate across its manufacturing footprint, Citadelle required a more integrated and future‑ready approach to safeguard data, support secure replication and maintain confidence in business continuity.