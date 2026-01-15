IBM unlocked USD 3.5 billion—and counting—in productivity gains through AI, hybrid cloud, automation and consulting expertise.
IBM faced obstacles similar to many of its clients. Across the business, analysts were buried in repetitive tasks instead of delivering insights.
In HR, employees collectively spent hours searching for policies on travel and benefits across over 175 countries, while managers could spend an estimated 15–20 minutes on each of the thousands of annual employee transfers. Procurement relied on more than 40 different systems, which meant teams had to navigate dozens of disconnected repositories to answer supplier questions. In IT, support desks were overwhelmed with routine tickets, such as resetting passwords.
In Supply Chain, with over 10 million shipments, 350,000 SKUs, and 200+ direct production part suppliers supporting demand from 170+ countries, IBM faced increasing volatility, frequent disruptions, and highly fragmented data. The result was slow, manual decision-making and limited end-to-end visibility—leading to missed opportunities to optimize inventory, reduce costs, and improve logistics performance. Teams also struggled with delayed access to accurate, up-to-date information across supply chain, sales, and finance systems, resulting in inefficiencies, poor coordination between stakeholders, and an inability to identify and mitigate risks promptly.
In Sales, digital sellers collectively spent a significant number of hours each year switching between five different business applications to support prospecting efforts. Sellers were overwhelmed by the complexity of navigating multiple siloed systems—ranging from sales content platforms and product documentation to communication tools—to retrieve relevant content, craft prospecting messages, and respond to client queries. This fragmented experience reduced seller productivity, slowed deal progression, and impacted client engagement quality.
IBM’s tax department spent significant time manually aggregating and harmonizing large volumes of granular data from multiple source systems to prepare the thousands of tax returns the company files each month—each aligned to the specific regulations of individual jurisdictions.
Overall, there was less time for strategic work, as employees were bogged down with tedious tasks.
IBM’s goal wasn’t just to transform. It was to create a blueprint for enterprise-wide productivity using AI, hybrid cloud, and automation, along with strategic partner technologies and our consulting expertise.
At the core of this transformation was an executional framework that enabled IBM to scale change across the enterprise in the following ways:
This process wasn’t only a technology shift but a cultural one—driving speed, accountability and continuous improvement across the business.
By leveraging key enablers, including AI and other technologies, IBM realized USD 3.5 billion in productivity gains—with total benefits projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by the end of 2025.
Enterprise-wide impact
Designed more than 155 AI use cases for core functions with a goal to streamline work and scale faster decision-making.
Domain-specific impact
Future impact
IBM is also developing AskIBM to bring together and orchestrate domain-specific AI agents and assistants—making them more accessible and seamlessly integrated into employee workflows as part of our forward-looking strategy.
IBM is a multinational technology company with a rich history dating back to 1911. We serve a diverse clientele, offering a wide array of products and services in cloud computing, AI, data analytics and consulting. IBM is recognized for our commitment to innovation, with a significant focus on research and development. We workforce is comprised of talented professionals, contributing to IBM’s substantial revenue and influence in the tech industry.
Learn proven strategies to boost productivity and power enterprise transformation with AI at the core.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2025
IBM, the IBM logo, IBM Watson, watsonx, watsonx.ai, watsonx Orchestrate, watsonx Code Assistant, Turbonomic, Apptio, and IBM Consulting are trademarks of IBM Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.
Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.
IBM’s statements regarding its plans, directions, and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice at IBM’s sole discretion. Information regarding potential future products is intended to outline our general product direction and it should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision.