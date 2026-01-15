IBM faced obstacles similar to many of its clients. Across the business, analysts were buried in repetitive tasks instead of delivering insights.

In HR, employees collectively spent hours searching for policies on travel and benefits across over 175 countries, while managers could spend an estimated 15–20 minutes on each of the thousands of annual employee transfers. Procurement relied on more than 40 different systems, which meant teams had to navigate dozens of disconnected repositories to answer supplier questions. In IT, support desks were overwhelmed with routine tickets, such as resetting passwords.

In Supply Chain, with over 10 million shipments, 350,000 SKUs, and 200+ direct production part suppliers supporting demand from 170+ countries, IBM faced increasing volatility, frequent disruptions, and highly fragmented data. The result was slow, manual decision-making and limited end-to-end visibility—leading to missed opportunities to optimize inventory, reduce costs, and improve logistics performance. Teams also struggled with delayed access to accurate, up-to-date information across supply chain, sales, and finance systems, resulting in inefficiencies, poor coordination between stakeholders, and an inability to identify and mitigate risks promptly.

In Sales, digital sellers collectively spent a significant number of hours each year switching between five different business applications to support prospecting efforts. Sellers were overwhelmed by the complexity of navigating multiple siloed systems—ranging from sales content platforms and product documentation to communication tools—to retrieve relevant content, craft prospecting messages, and respond to client queries. This fragmented experience reduced seller productivity, slowed deal progression, and impacted client engagement quality.

IBM’s tax department spent significant time manually aggregating and harmonizing large volumes of granular data from multiple source systems to prepare the thousands of tax returns the company files each month—each aligned to the specific regulations of individual jurisdictions.

Overall, there was less time for strategic work, as employees were bogged down with tedious tasks.

IBM’s goal wasn’t just to transform. It was to create a blueprint for enterprise-wide productivity using AI, hybrid cloud, and automation, along with strategic partner technologies and our consulting expertise.