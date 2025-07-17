Moderna is a leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. A pioneer in messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines and vaccines, it uses mRNA molecules that play a crucial role in the body to treat and prevent diseases. Today, Moderna is exploring the application of quantum computing in the design of mRNA medicines through a research and technology partnership with IBM.

The human body contains more than 100,000 types of proteins, and each protein is derived from mRNA. For decades, scientists have known that mRNA has the potential to form the basis of a new class of medicines that could address illnesses at the most fundamental level of cellular function. Moderna has been a leader in putting that insight into action.

The company has used mRNA technology to instruct cells to produce proteins that could help prevent or treat diseases that were previously considered untreatable.

While classical computers are powerful tools in the development of mRNA, they have limitations when tackling computationally intensive problems. Quantum computing offers a promising new approach to these challenges, complementing classical methods where current algorithms reach their limits.

A key challenge for Moderna is developing the mRNA technology instructions that will accurately instruct the body on how to make the proteins that can treat diseases. For any given protein, there is an astronomically large number of possible mRNA sequences that could encode it, making optimization a complex task.

To address a medical problem with mRNA, researchers begin by identifying the biological mechanisms involved in a disease and determining which protein could modulate that process. Then, they identify a nucleotide sequence that encodes that protein. In addition to encoding the protein, researchers must ensure the sequence is stable in the body. They must also ensure it can be produced in sufficient quantities to be effective, without triggering an unwanted immune response. This requires a deep understanding of cellular chemistry, as well as substantial computing power, to sift through the millions of possible nucleotide sequences to find the right one.

Moderna has a fast, scalable approach to this molecular chemistry work, but the company is always looking for ways to improve the process of developing mRNA medicines. This drive has led Moderna to develop its quantum computing expertise now, while the technology stands on the threshold of useful applications.

“Our goal is to improve human health,” said Alexey Galda, Associate Scientific Director, Quantum Algorithms and Applications at Moderna. “We believe it's critical to explore every available tool—including quantum computing—to scale our progress today, rather than wait for the technology to fully mature in the future.”