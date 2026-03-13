Best foot forward

At Skechers USA, Inc., footwear is about more than function — it is a powerful combination of technological innovation and personal identity. The Comfort Technology Company®’s collection of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories are available in 180 countries and territories, both online and in-store. Forward-thinking, innovative, and always on trend, Skechers has become the brand of choice for millions of customers worldwide looking to express themselves in style and comfort at home and work.

Skechers’ commitment to innovation is equally pervasive throughout its IT organization. To stay a step ahead of the competition and offer an even better customer experience, the cloud platform team wanted to modernize its infrastructure by moving away from its in-house data centers. But with workloads spread across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and other cloud service providers, the company’s cloud journey was complicated. It needed a more self-service, automated approach to reach its goals.

“We’ve been on a migration path to the cloud for a number of years. We have a significant amount of workloads already running in the cloud, but one of the biggest challenges from a business and technological perspective was, how do we accelerate that?” asks Ramon Borunda, Senior Cloud Platform Engineer at Skechers.