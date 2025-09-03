Velotix enhances their AI-enriched Data Access Platform with IBM watsonx
Velotix, a startup founded in 2021, creates data security solutions to help companies maximize the impact of their data. The Velotix Data Access Platform helps companies discover and unify data across silos, grant data access to the right people and automate the creation and enforcement of robust policies.
The platform’s core system uses advanced AI and behavioral analytics to dynamically evolve access policies based on changing user patterns and regulatory requirements. Velotix’s proprietary AI engine helps ensure policy compliance at scale without repeated manual intervention.
To further enhance usability and accelerate adoption, Velotix sought to embed a conversational assistant into their solution. “With AI supporting natural language queries, we give users the freedom to stay focused on their work, while intelligent policy enforcement runs silently in the background,” says Yoram Segal, Chief Technology Officer and Chief AI Officer at Velotix.
Velotix has deep AI and policy governance expertise in-house but chose to augment their capabilities with IBM’s trusted AI infrastructure to reduce development time and optimize scalability. Building the conversational assistant independently would’ve taken months, so the team turned to the IBM watsonx® portfolio of AI products for fast, secure deployment.
Key to this decision was the flexibility of on-premises deployment for IBM® watsonx AI models. This flexibility is a critical requirement in regulated industries, such as finance and healthcare. “Clients must retain full control over how AI interacts with their sensitive data,” Segal explains.
IBM also offered reassurance. “Having IBM technology under the hood is a credibility multiplier,” says Segal. “It’s like putting an ‘IBM inside’ sticker on our product.”
Together with IBM® Client Engineering, Velotix built a natural language assistant capable of generating and validating policies, verifying compliance and streamlining access—all using familiar platforms, such as Slack and Outlook.
Velotix remained the innovation driver, while IBM products, such as IBM watsonx Orchestrate®, IBM watsonx.ai® and IBM watsonx.data®, helped with enterprise-grade integration and rapid time-to-value.
With watsonx and the IBM Client Engineering experts, Velotix launched a fully functional AI assistant in just one month, cutting development time by over 80%. Without this collaboration, the process could have taken six months or more.
The embedded AI assistant is expected to reduce compliance costs by 60%–70%, with manual tasks cut by up to 95%. Because the assistant operates using familiar workplace tools, clients experience zero disruption and can enjoy immediate value.
“Our platform reduces data access and compliance timelines from months to minutes,” says Segal. “IBM watsonx accelerates our delivery, but the intelligence behind the platform is all Velotix. From day one, our clients can talk to their data like they talk to a colleague—and the assistant handles the rest.”
Looking ahead, Velotix is also exploring the integration of IBM Quantum® to further strengthen their data security offerings, reinforcing their commitment to staying at the cutting edge of innovation. “Together with IBM, we’re securing the future of enterprise data,” Segal concludes.
Velotix (link resides outside of ibm.com) works to help organizations manage data silos and use their data effectively while remaining secure and compliant.
