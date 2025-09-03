Velotix, a startup founded in 2021, creates data security solutions to help companies maximize the impact of their data. The Velotix Data Access Platform helps companies discover and unify data across silos, grant data access to the right people and automate the creation and enforcement of robust policies.

The platform’s core system uses advanced AI and behavioral analytics to dynamically evolve access policies based on changing user patterns and regulatory requirements. Velotix’s proprietary AI engine helps ensure policy compliance at scale without repeated manual intervention.

To further enhance usability and accelerate adoption, Velotix sought to embed a conversational assistant into their solution. “With AI supporting natural language queries, we give users the freedom to stay focused on their work, while intelligent policy enforcement runs silently in the background,” says Yoram Segal, Chief Technology Officer and Chief AI Officer at Velotix.