State of Oregon OIS

The Oregon Health Authority’s Office of Information Services (OIS), one of the biggest IT organizations of the state, was facing a critical challenge in supporting their most vulnerable populations, which included more than 30,000 individuals with disabilities.

Their payment application, the Electronic Xpress Processing and Reporting System (eXPRS), an essential tool for managing services and support for these individuals, was experiencing performance issues and outages. In addition, the lack of insights and visibility into eXPRS’s performance was leading to prolonged resolution times and frustrated end-users.

These difficulties were putting at risk the organization’s possibility to deliver critical services to those who depend on them. Thus, OIS recognized that application observability was crucial to ensure the reliability, security, and efficiency of eXPRS and, by extension, the well-being of those who rely on it.