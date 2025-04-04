ANZ Bank (ANZ), a multinational financial institution, sought to modernize its mainframe application development and deployment processes by adopting mainframe DevOps practices. Mainframe DevOps would ensure the bank’s core systems are robust, efficient, and capable of supporting modern banking needs.

ANZ needed to rapidly adapt to changing market conditions and customer expectations. Adopting DevOps practices for mainframe application development enables faster development cycles, as well as continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD), which are essential for maintaining agility.

ANZ’s mainframe DevOps transformation was driven by the need to overcome the inefficiencies of its tightly coupled Source Control Management (SCM) system and manual processes. The bank had to contend with numerous challenges to employee and customer satisfaction such as high coordination requirements, limited collaborative capabilities, non-intuitive interfaces, delayed updates, inconsistent performance, and extended outage windows. ANZ wanted to challenge the notion that mainframe applications could not possibly be aligned to contemporary tooling and ways of working.

Leaving these business challenges unresolved would likely lead to a decrease in customer satisfaction, frequent service interruptions, reduced productivity, higher operational costs, and difficulties attracting and retaining talent.

The bank felt a sense of urgency to deliver a solution for all of its critical mainframe applications. Automating repetitive, labor-intensive tasks would help reduce dependency on manual processes, improving quality and significantly reducing operational costs.