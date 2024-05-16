IBM® Dependency Based Build (DBB) is an intelligent build system for traditional z/OS applications written in languages such as COBOL and PL/I that allows the analysis of build dependencies between objects.



The goal of DBB is to provide automation capabilities that can be used on z/OS.



IBM DBB is a standalone framework (it does not require a specific source code manager or automation tool) to simplify the process of building code on z/OS based on a modern scripting language.



z/OS development teams have the freedom to choose a modern software configuration management (SCM) tool, such as Git, and continuous integration tools, such as Jenkins or GitLab, to build traditional z/OS applications written in COBOL or PL/I.



DBB allows you to standardize DevOps processes and practices across multiple platforms.

