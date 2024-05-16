Home Z software Z developer tools Application Delivery Foundation Dependency Based Build IBM Dependency Based Build
IBM Dependency Based Build (DBB) provides the framework, understanding, and tracking for builds run on z/OS with the freedom to choose your SCM
GitLab Ultimate for z/OS
What IBM Dependency Based Build can do for your business

IBM® Dependency Based Build (DBB) is an intelligent build system for traditional z/OS applications written in languages such as COBOL and PL/I that allows the analysis of build dependencies between objects.

The goal of DBB is to provide automation capabilities that can be used on z/OS.

IBM DBB is a standalone framework (it does not require a specific source code manager or automation tool) to simplify the process of building code on z/OS based on a modern scripting language.

z/OS development teams have the freedom to choose a modern software configuration management (SCM) tool, such as Git, and continuous integration tools, such as Jenkins or GitLab, to build traditional z/OS applications written in COBOL or PL/I.

DBB allows you to standardize DevOps processes and practices across multiple platforms.
Benefits
Run tasks on z/OS

DBB provides you with a Java API to support the running of tasks on z/OS and to create and use dependency information for the source code that is being processed.

 Store & retrieve dependency information

DBB works as a dependency control agent that makes sure all files—source and dependencies—in the mainframe build process are current.

 Define an intelligent build script

JAVA APIs in DBB run MVS and TSO/ISPF commands and provide utility capabilities, zImport capability for migration to Git, and the ability to create and store the build report.

 Automate your continuous integration pipeline

Based on DBB's analysis of the impact of your changes, automate your unit tests and quality controls.

 Store and manage build reports

Stores and manages the dependency information and build reports. DBB Web App is now also available as a container.

 No vendor lock-in

Integrate DBB seamlessly into a standard, Git-based open tool chain to deliver CI/CD.
IBM Dependency Based Build Features
  • Support for bring your own SCM
  • Integration with z/OS Automated Unit Testing Framework (ZUnit)
  • Dependency Resolution and Impact
  • Continuous Integration tool agnostic
 See the details
Key features of IBM Dependency Based Build
Support for bring your own SCM

DBB allows mainframe asset integration into your SCM of choice.

 Integrate with external tools
Integration with z/OS Automated Unit Testing Framework (ZUnit)

With IBM z/OS Dynamic Test Runner for ZUnit, DBB provides the ability to run ZUnit tests as part of a CI/CD pipeline by providing a ZUnit test configuration dependency scanner, which will automatically create dependency relationships between the z/OS source program, the test program, and the read data file, and allows you to automatically trigger the unit tests that validate your change.

 ZUnit test build dependencies
Continuous Integration tool agnostic

All DBB functionalities are exposed as REST API which allows to integrate DBB in any pipeline such as Jenkins, Azure or GitLab CI.

 API reference
Learning
IBM Dependency Based Build

Fundamentals Mainframe build in a DevOps pipeline with IBM Dependency Based Build.

Explore the training (link resides outside of ibm.com)
You may also be interested in GitLab Ultimate for z/OS

An open, hybrid solution for enterprise-wide DevOps automation including applications that run on IBM z/OS.

 IBM Developer for z/OS Enterprise Edition

Comprehensive, robust toolset for developing z/OS applications.

 IBM Wazi Developer for Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces

Enable cloud native hybrid application development — spanning IBM Z and multi-cloud platforms — using a standard DevOps toolchain.
Expert resources to help you succeed
Support

Find solutions by using support search or open a support case.

Explore Documentation

Get information about how to maintain and use the product.

Explore Community

A rich community of business and technical expert blogs and forums.

Explore Gain agility and flexibility

IBM flexible payment solutions help you align your infrastructure investments with workload needs.

 Explore financing