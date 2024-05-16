IBM® Dependency Based Build (DBB) is an intelligent build system for traditional z/OS applications written in languages such as COBOL and PL/I that allows the analysis of build dependencies between objects.
The goal of DBB is to provide automation capabilities that can be used on z/OS.
IBM DBB is a standalone framework (it does not require a specific source code manager or automation tool) to simplify the process of building code on z/OS based on a modern scripting language.
z/OS development teams have the freedom to choose a modern software configuration management (SCM) tool, such as Git, and continuous integration tools, such as Jenkins or GitLab, to build traditional z/OS applications written in COBOL or PL/I.
DBB allows you to standardize DevOps processes and practices across multiple platforms.
DBB provides you with a Java API to support the running of tasks on z/OS and to create and use dependency information for the source code that is being processed.
DBB works as a dependency control agent that makes sure all files—source and dependencies—in the mainframe build process are current.
JAVA APIs in DBB run MVS and TSO/ISPF commands and provide utility capabilities, zImport capability for migration to Git, and the ability to create and store the build report.
Based on DBB's analysis of the impact of your changes, automate your unit tests and quality controls.
Stores and manages the dependency information and build reports. DBB Web App is now also available as a container.
Integrate DBB seamlessly into a standard, Git-based open tool chain to deliver CI/CD.
DBB allows mainframe asset integration into your SCM of choice.
With IBM z/OS Dynamic Test Runner for ZUnit, DBB provides the ability to run ZUnit tests as part of a CI/CD pipeline by providing a ZUnit test configuration dependency scanner, which will automatically create dependency relationships between the z/OS source program, the test program, and the read data file, and allows you to automatically trigger the unit tests that validate your change.
All DBB functionalities are exposed as REST API which allows to integrate DBB in any pipeline such as Jenkins, Azure or GitLab CI.
