GitLab Ultimate for IBM® z/OS® is a solution for enterprise-wide DevOps automation, including apps that run on IBM z/OS. It brings together the powerful GitLab platform and IBM Dependency Based Build, which offers an intelligent build system for traditional z/OS apps. This solution helps manage diverse toolchains and streamline software delivery workflows.
Use one solution that addresses multiple platforms.
Streamline committal and approval of changes.
Collaborate across the DevOps lifecycle.
Reduce the learning curve for new developers.
Automate delivery and simplify tracking and monitoring.
Save costs with subscription pricing.
Manage code and data with agile version control.
Employ easy peer review for approval of changes.
Optimize builds and resolve updates easily.
Use powerful portfolio planning and management tools.
Identify inefficiencies and optimize workstreams.
Analyze, build and maintain z/OS applications.
Learn how to automate and accelerate enterprise software delivery with GitLab Ultimate for IBM z/OS. (1.6 MB)
Learn about the management of mainframe apps lifecycles with IBM Z DevOps and GitLab.
Learn how to integrate some of the IBM Z DevOps products into GitLab CI/CD pipelines.
Listen as GitLab and IBM experts discuss GitLab and its Continuous Integration Runner.
Hear GitLab and IBM experts discuss the benefits of integrating GitLab into your DevOps solution.
Learn how you can integrate IBM Wazi Analyze into GitLab CI/CD pipelines.
IBM Dependency Based Build provides the framework and tracking for builds run on z/OS with the freedom to choose your SCM.
Accelerate the modernization of your mission-critical applications for multicloud environments.
Learn more about z/OS mainframe support for GitLab CI Runner.
Learn about installing GitLab runners for z/OS and setting up CI pipelines for z/OS. (434 KB)
Bridge the gap between the intention to move to a DevOps model and the transformation.