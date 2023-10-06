IBM Gitlab Ultimate for IBM z/OS
Drive enterprise-wide DevOps standardization across multiple platforms
Manage multiple tools for DevOps

GitLab Ultimate for IBM® z/OS® is a solution for enterprise-wide DevOps automation, including apps that run on IBM z/OS. It brings together the powerful GitLab platform and IBM Dependency Based Build, which offers an intelligent build system for traditional z/OS apps. This solution helps manage diverse toolchains and streamline software delivery workflows.
Benefits Reduce toolchain complexity

Use one solution that addresses multiple platforms.

 Simplify peer review

Streamline committal and approval of changes.

 Improve productivity

Collaborate across the DevOps lifecycle.

 Speed time to market

Reduce the learning curve for new developers.

 Deliver quality software

Automate delivery and simplify tracking and monitoring.

 Employ flexible licensing

Save costs with subscription pricing.
Features Enable rapid iteration

Manage code and data with agile version control.

 Streamline collaboration

Employ easy peer review for approval of changes.

 Enable continuous integration

Optimize builds and resolve updates easily.

 Organize and track project work

Use powerful portfolio planning and management tools.

 Visualize DevOps workstreams

Identify inefficiencies and optimize workstreams.

 Integrate with IBM Z® DevOps tools

Analyze, build and maintain z/OS applications.
Resources GitLab Ultimate for IBM z/OS Brief

Learn how to automate and accelerate enterprise software delivery with GitLab Ultimate for IBM z/OS. (1.6 MB)

 GitLab and IBM Z DevOps solutions

Learn about the management of mainframe apps lifecycles with IBM Z DevOps and GitLab.

 GitLab and IBM Z DevOps CI/CD pipeline

Learn how to integrate some of the IBM Z DevOps products into GitLab CI/CD pipelines.

 Integration with GitLab and IBM Z

Listen as GitLab and IBM experts discuss GitLab and its Continuous Integration Runner.

 GitLab and DevOps solution integration

Hear GitLab and IBM experts discuss the benefits of integrating GitLab into your DevOps solution.

 GitLab and IBM Wazi Analyze

Learn how you can integrate IBM Wazi Analyze into GitLab CI/CD pipelines.
Related products IBM Dependency Based Build

IBM Dependency Based Build provides the framework and tracking for builds run on z/OS with the freedom to choose your SCM.

 Enterprise DevOps

Accelerate the modernization of your mission-critical applications for multicloud environments.
Get started now z/OS Mainframe support for GitLab CI Runner

Learn more about z/OS mainframe support for GitLab CI Runner.

 z/OS platform in CI pipelines with GitLab

Learn about installing GitLab runners for z/OS and setting up CI pipelines for z/OS. (434 KB)

 DevOps Acceleration Program

Bridge the gap between the intention to move to a DevOps model and the transformation.