Join us 3–5 June 2024, at Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), Orlando, Florida
Explore IBM SAP consulting services
Bring out the best in your business

SAP Sapphire is the flagship customer event, bringing together senior executives and decision-makers. Through a thoughtfully-crafted agenda, we'll explore the latest innovations, emerging trends and disruptive technologies shaping our global landscape.
 

This year's program will delve into business, technology and leadership, equipping executives to successfully navigate business challenges and seize new opportunities.

Sapphire 2024 will take place this June—in-person in Orlando and Barcelona, and via one virtual event:

  • SAP Sapphire & ASUG Orlando | 3-5 June 2024
  • SAP Sapphire Virtual | 4-5 June 2024
  • SAP Sapphire Barcelona | 11-13 June 2024
New value generation partnership initiative

IBM and SAP plan to expand collaboration to help clients become next-generation enterprises with generative AI.
212% ROI over 3 years with IBM Cloud for SAP

Finance transformation with TruQua, an IBM Company. 350+ successful SAP projects completed.

Winners and finalists SAP Pinnacle Awards in 2024

IBM received two SAP Pinnacle awards under the Intelligent Enterprise Innovation category.

IBM Speaking Sessions
Wednesday, 5 June at 11:30 AM EDT Virtual Session: Transforming Business with AI—an IBM perspective

Use AI to gain real advantage. Hear how IBM and SAP partner to help enterprises accelerate AI adoption and scale impact for greater productivity and ROI. As a technology company with deep consulting expertise in SAP solutions, IBM adds value throughout the AI journey. Listen to stories of transformation and learn about best practices you can use.

Virtual session PAR310v.

Speakers:

  • Mike Perera, Global Managing Director SAP, IBM
  • Stacy Short, Strategic Partnership Leader, IBM
Tuesday, 4 June at 1:00 PM EDT Sponsor Speaking Session: Achieving digital transformation at IBM with SAP S/4HANA and RISE with SAP

Cloud-based platforms that enable AI-infused workflows are delivering digital transformation and productivity at speed and scale. Learn how the RISE with SAP offering is streamlining IBM’s move to SAP S/4HANA. Delve into IBM’s transformation strategy to unleash productivity and fuel growth investments in talent, acquisitions, and innovation.

Session PAR298.

Speakers:

  • Joanne Wright, Senior Vice President, Transformation & Operations, IBM,
  • Simone Porcu, Delivery Partner, IBM SAP S/4HANA Program, IBM Consulting
Wednesday, 5 June at 11:30 AM EDT Sponsor Speaking Session: How BCG modernized finance with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

Business agility demands finance processes that allow you to respond to rapid market changes. Hear how Boston Consulting Group (BCG) modernized and automated finance processes with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition to increase efficiency and reduce risk. Learn how the group manages stakeholder expectations, mitigates risk and prepares for the go-live.

Session PAR297.

Speakers:

  • Juliet Grabowski, Managing Director and Partner, BCG
  • Bill Piotrowski, Senior Partner, Americas SAP Leader, IBM
Wednesday, 5 June at 1:00 PM EDT SAP Session | How IBM moved its internal ERP system to SAP S/4HANA leveraging smartShift

IBM streamlined its massive SAP S/4HANA migration while maintaining business velocity using the Automated Dual Maintenance solution from smartShift Technologies, an SAP partner. Hear how IBM’s collaboration with smartShift provided the insight to reduce TCO and remediate five million lines of code in a compressed timeline.

Session PAR200.

Speaker:

  • Scott Loose, Vice President of Solutions, smartShift
Wednesday, 5 June at 2:00 PM EDT ASUG Sessions | Liberty Utilities: Four-year multiphase greenfield migration to SAP S/4HANA

Liberty Utilities Co., a diversified energy and water company, transformed its business across eight operating companies and functions including customer experience, meter to cash, finance, accounts payable and receivables, treasury, controlling, asset and work management and supply chain. Find out how SAP S/4HANA enabled the transformation.

Session ERP206.

Speaker:

  • Jody Allison, Vice President of Transformation, Liberty Utilities
Wednesday, 5 June at 11:30 AM EDT ASUG Sessions | Ask the expert: How generative AI can enable composable FP&A architectures

Find out from our ASUG experts how the SAP Analytics Cloud solution can serve as the nexus for financial planning and analysis (FP&A). Explore the potential of truly integrated business planning and gain insights into orchestrating cross-functional scenarios. Come prepared to participate in the discussion and have your questions answered.

Session ASUG300.

Speaker:

  • JS Irick, Associate Partner, Data Scientist TruQua, an IBM Company
Tuesday, 4 June at 1:00 PM EDT SAP Session | Best practices for unleashing as-a-service business models

IBM shares insights from its quote-to-cash evolution to support recurring revenue models. Hear how SAP solutions for quote-to-cash management support subscription order and lifecycle management, high-volume billing data management, real-time usage rating, complex sales quote configuration, entitlement tracking and customer care automation.

Session ERP104.

Speakers:

  • Prasad Chenuru, Chief Architect, IBM
  • Heidi Zhao, Director Global Solution Management, SAP
IBM at the SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference Orlando
Booth #350 Meet the Experts IBM is bringing our experts to Sapphire Expo floor—booth #350.  Join them to learn more about the topics below.
 

IBM experts available to discuss:

  • AI and generative AI
  • Rapid discovery & business case development
  • S4 implementation approach (Greenfield, Bluefield, Brownfield)
  • Change management   
  • Data and analytics   
  • Finance transformation
  • Supply chain transformation
  • Procurement / Ariba transformation
  • HCM / SuccessFactors transformation
  • CX solutions transformation
  • Clean Core, next-generation architecture, modern integration and BTP
  • Cloud comparison for SAP (public, private, hybrid + platform type: AWS, Azure, Google, SAP HEC, IBM Cloud / Power)
  • Security transformation
  • Automation
  • Sustainability
  • Business process orchestration and management (Signavio, Celonis and more)
  • Managed services (application and technical)
  • Industry innovations / industry intelligent solutions

 

IBM Session speakers Prasad Chenuru

Chief Architect IBM

 JS Irick

Associate Partner, Data Scientist TruQua, an IBM Company

 Joanne Wright

Senior Vice President Transformation & Operations, IBM

IBM SAP consulting services

Our SAP implementation experts equipped with years of experience help you build and deliver a strategic business transformation plan using proven methodologies to create a roadmap that capatilizes on business value, lowers costs, increases agility and improves results.

Explore IBM SAP consulting services