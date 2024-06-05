SAP Sapphire is the flagship customer event, bringing together senior executives and decision-makers. Through a thoughtfully-crafted agenda, we'll explore the latest innovations, emerging trends and disruptive technologies shaping our global landscape.
This year's program will delve into business, technology and leadership, equipping executives to successfully navigate business challenges and seize new opportunities.
Sapphire 2024 will take place this June—in-person in Orlando and Barcelona, and via one virtual event:
IBM and SAP plan to expand collaboration to help clients become next-generation enterprises with generative AI.
212% ROI over 3 years with IBM Cloud for SAP
Finance transformation with TruQua, an IBM Company. 350+ successful SAP projects completed.
Use AI to gain real advantage. Hear how IBM and SAP partner to help enterprises accelerate AI adoption and scale impact for greater productivity and ROI. As a technology company with deep consulting expertise in SAP solutions, IBM adds value throughout the AI journey. Listen to stories of transformation and learn about best practices you can use.
Cloud-based platforms that enable AI-infused workflows are delivering digital transformation and productivity at speed and scale. Learn how the RISE with SAP offering is streamlining IBM’s move to SAP S/4HANA. Delve into IBM’s transformation strategy to unleash productivity and fuel growth investments in talent, acquisitions, and innovation.
Business agility demands finance processes that allow you to respond to rapid market changes. Hear how Boston Consulting Group (BCG) modernized and automated finance processes with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition to increase efficiency and reduce risk. Learn how the group manages stakeholder expectations, mitigates risk and prepares for the go-live.
IBM streamlined its massive SAP S/4HANA migration while maintaining business velocity using the Automated Dual Maintenance solution from smartShift Technologies, an SAP partner. Hear how IBM’s collaboration with smartShift provided the insight to reduce TCO and remediate five million lines of code in a compressed timeline.
Liberty Utilities Co., a diversified energy and water company, transformed its business across eight operating companies and functions including customer experience, meter to cash, finance, accounts payable and receivables, treasury, controlling, asset and work management and supply chain. Find out how SAP S/4HANA enabled the transformation.
Find out from our ASUG experts how the SAP Analytics Cloud solution can serve as the nexus for financial planning and analysis (FP&A). Explore the potential of truly integrated business planning and gain insights into orchestrating cross-functional scenarios. Come prepared to participate in the discussion and have your questions answered.
IBM shares insights from its quote-to-cash evolution to support recurring revenue models. Hear how SAP solutions for quote-to-cash management support subscription order and lifecycle management, high-volume billing data management, real-time usage rating, complex sales quote configuration, entitlement tracking and customer care automation.
Unlock business value with modern human resources operations. IBM and SAP SuccessFactors deliver an experience-based HR model.
To increase procurement efficiency and boost purchasing governance, Iberdrola chose to retire its on-premises SRM system and move to all-cloud SAP® Ariba® solutions.
Improve your employee experience, overall performance management and operational effectiveness to help transform human resources using SAP SuccessFactors.
Our SAP implementation experts equipped with years of experience help you build and deliver a strategic business transformation plan using proven methodologies to create a roadmap that capatilizes on business value, lowers costs, increases agility and improves results.