Collaborating with deep technology, industry and domain expertise to create next-generation enterprises
As the only technology company with decades of SAP consulting expertise, IBM partners with SAP to add client value throughout the AI journey: jointly defining journey maps, co-innovating solutions and delivering on RISE-enabled transformation journeys. Moreover, SAP embeds watsonx technology into their own solutions.
Announced in May 2024, our new Value Generation Partnership initiative includes new generative AI capabilities and industry-specific cloud solutions that can help clients unlock business value. IBM and SAP’s shared approach to generative AI, built on an open ecosystem, trust and purpose-built models, will help empower clients to optimize business outcomes.
IBM received 2 prestigious SAP Pinnacle Awards: one for SAP Business AI-Customer Value Creation and another for Industry Cloud. These recognitions landed IBM as a top-performing partner excelling in helping customers become best-run businesses. This brings IBM's total SAP Pinnacle Awards to 39.
IBM Consulting® has implemented more than 300+ SAP S/4HANA projects in the past 5 years.
Over 18,000 unique certified SAP consultants help you successfully migrate legacy ERP applications to the cloud, redesign processes to use data, AI and automation and transform finance into a competitive advantage within your business.
212% ROI over 3 years for a composite organization based on interviewed customers running their SAP environments in IBM Cloud®, the only SAP-certified IaaS offering both IBM Power® and Intel x86 instances for RISE with SAP and SAP NetWeaver deployments.
IBM is the first cloud provider to offer infrastructure, business transformation and end-to-end managed services platform “ManagePlus” to support the build and management on SAP and non-SAP workloads.
In our 50+-year partnership, over 10,000 SAP customers have trusted IBM to deliver and run their SAP systems with an extensive portfolio of solutions tailored to SAP across IBM Consulting and technology. IBM Consulting builds over 1,000 bespoke solutions for SAP each year, and SAP HANA served 4,800 clients on IBM Power servers.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux is the preferred operating system for net new business for RISE with SAP solution deployments. IBM and Red Hat provide the ideal foundation and tooling for the hybrid cloud. Our joint portfolio-based offerings focus on IT optimization, agile integration, hybrid cloud infrastructure, cloud-native app development and automation, all of which are turnkey components for today’s and future SAP environments.
Optimizing operational efficiency with SAP: Japan Airlines partners with IBM Consulting because of their confidence that IBM is able to provide select people who are fully experienced in SAP S/4HANA migration.
IBM collaborates with SAP to develop new AI solutions for the consumer packaged goods and retail industries.
Water Corporation modernizes its SAP architecture and gains automation-driven savings with Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed and IBM watsonx.
IBM provides organizations with comprehensive solutions for their SAP environments to create richer, unified, personalized and outcome-focused experiences in SAP for their employees and customers. Learn more and explore how clients around the world are using IBM solutions.