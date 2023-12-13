Home Strategic Partnerships SAP IBM and SAP partnership

Collaborating with deep technology, industry and domain expertise to create next-generation enterprises

IBM Consulting for SAP Explore IBM Cloud and Power for SAP
IBM® is the only full lifecycle partner that delivers to SAP clients end-to-end consulting and technology solutions, including hybrid cloud, automation and generative AI with watsonx™.

As the only technology company with decades of SAP consulting expertise, IBM partners with SAP to add client value throughout the AI journey: jointly defining journey maps, co-innovating solutions and delivering on RISE-enabled transformation journeys. Moreover, SAP embeds watsonx technology into their own solutions.

 IBM and SAP's new Value Generation Partnership initiative: Delivering AI business and industry innovation at scale

Announced in May 2024, our new Value Generation Partnership initiative includes new generative AI capabilities and industry-specific cloud solutions that can help clients unlock business value. IBM and SAP’s shared approach to generative AI, built on an open ecosystem, trust and purpose-built models, will help empower clients to optimize business outcomes.

Partnership highlights Winner of two 2024 SAP Pinnacle Awards

IBM received 2 prestigious SAP Pinnacle Awards: one for SAP Business AI-Customer Value Creation and another for Industry Cloud. These recognitions landed IBM as a top-performing partner excelling in helping customers become best-run businesses. This brings IBM's total SAP Pinnacle Awards to 39.

 300+ SAP S/4HANA projects implemented

IBM Consulting® has implemented more than 300+ SAP S/4HANA projects in the past 5 years.

Over 18,000 unique certified SAP consultants help you successfully migrate legacy ERP applications to the cloud, redesign processes to use data, AI and automation and transform finance into a competitive advantage within your business.

212% ROI over 3 years for a composite organization based on interviewed customers running their SAP environments in IBM Cloud®, the only SAP-certified IaaS offering both IBM Power® and Intel x86 instances for RISE with SAP and SAP NetWeaver deployments.

IBM is the first cloud provider to offer infrastructure, business transformation and end-to-end managed services platform “ManagePlus” to support the build and management on SAP and non-SAP workloads.

In our 50+-year partnership, over 10,000 SAP customers have trusted IBM to deliver and run their SAP systems with an extensive portfolio of solutions tailored to SAP across IBM Consulting and technology. IBM Consulting builds over 1,000 bespoke solutions for SAP each year, and SAP HANA served 4,800 clients on IBM Power servers.

 Red Hat® and SAP

Red Hat Enterprise Linux is the preferred operating system for net new business for RISE with SAP solution deployments. IBM and Red Hat provide the ideal foundation and tooling for the hybrid cloud. Our joint portfolio-based offerings focus on IT optimization, agile integration, hybrid cloud infrastructure, cloud-native app development and automation, all of which are turnkey components for today’s and future SAP environments.

Accelerating outcomes

IBM helps clients accelerate SAP cloud ERP deployment, simplify operations and drive continuous innovation across your organization.
IBM watsonx technology is embedded in SAP solutions to provide new AI-driven insights and automation to help accelerate innovation and create more efficient and effective user experiences across the SAP solution portfolio.
Accelerate, derisk and transform business operations by modernizing SAP ERP on the only Cloud that offers SAP-certified Power and Intel x86 instances.
IBM Power servers are purpose built for data-intensive applications such as SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA that require large amounts of in-memory computing but still let you maintain the high availability and flexibility required for your hybrid cloud.
Automate the observability, optimization, control of, and connection to SAP investments to achieve greater efficiencies, cost savings, and IT performance. Technologies like Apptio, Instana, Turbonomic, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, and watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible Lightspeed support companies in their automation journey.
IBM Security enables clients to secure their SAP environments and data. Identity and access management solutions help SAP clients build an effective identity fabric and ensure that users have a consistent experience across the SAP systems and identity lifecycle, while data security solutions enhance the safety of critical information you use in hybrid cloud and AI. With IBM Security solutions, clients are better able to meet compliance requirements and ensure business continuity.

Resources

Achieving enterprise-scale improvements with SAP-specific generative AI
Japan Airlines

Optimizing operational efficiency with SAP: Japan Airlines partners with IBM Consulting because of their confidence that IBM is able to provide select people who are fully experienced in SAP S/4HANA migration.

 Innovation to build on IBM and SAP AI partnership

IBM collaborates with SAP to develop new AI solutions for the consumer packaged goods and retail industries.

 Water Corporation

Water Corporation modernizes its SAP architecture and gains automation-driven savings with Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed and IBM watsonx.

Next steps

IBM provides organizations with comprehensive solutions for their SAP environments to create richer, unified, personalized and outcome-focused experiences in SAP for their employees and customers. Learn more and explore how clients around the world are using IBM solutions.

