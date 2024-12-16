Next wave of generative AI solutions for SAP from IBM Consulting

Today, I’m excited to share our next set of new artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for SAP software from IBM Consulting, designed to enable end-to-end business insights to fuel clients’ next-generation industry and business process innovation. This builds on the development of our first 10 solutions earlier this year. These 14 additional AI solutions are purpose-built to help clients transform their industries, optimize their processes and deliver their SAP software programs. This development responds to clients’ call for support with AI-fueled transformation and ecosystem innovation, further building on our strong momentum with IBM and SAP’s Value Generation Partnership.

With clients’ adoption of AI on the rise, IBM Consulting continues to collaborate with SAP to provide enterprises with the capabilities they need to scale AI for real business impact. Our latest research paper—The SAP Advantage for Generative AI from the IBM Institute for Business Value and the SAP Insights research center—reveals a distinctive advantage for those organizations with the most mature capabilities in SAP software-specific generative AI. Results indicate a boost in profitability where clients are integrating generative AI strategically across their business areas, enabling them to outpace their peers. For example, 66% of SAP’s clients that were surveyed said data from their SAP systems should serve as the starting point for most gen AI endeavors, illustrating that SAP solutions are critical to the success of these initiatives.

For our clients, successfully adopting AI for core business operations takes different forms depending on factors like their industry or overall business strategy. We built solutions to address a range of needs and show a roadmap of high-value areas where enterprises can apply generative AI.

Some of our AI solutions provide industry intelligence that is designed to fuel next-generation industry and business process innovation for competitive advantage. Others are productivity drivers that are designed to unlock better ways to deliver SAP software implementations.

One example is our IBM Intelligent Sustainability Metrics Predictor for SAP Solutions, a comprehensive solution of multiple prediction models that can assist mining industry clients with efficient sustainability target setting and net zero emissions management, while also providing what/if analysis modeling for renewable investments. Another example is IBM Intelligent Technical Specification Document Generation for SAP Implementations, which can enable project delivery teams to quickly generate clear, structured technical specification documents by aligning functional requirements with precise technical steps, to mitigate errors.

With this next wave of 14 new AI use cases that have been built, we expand our existing industry AI solutions portfolio to include AI use cases for Defense, Utilities, Mining and Industrial Manufacturing. We’ve also added six additional line-of-business solutions and three more SAP software implementation solutions, driving us closer to our commitment to bring 100 AI solutions to market in the first year of the partnership initiative.

In addition, with the recent announcement that the IBM Granite.13b.chat large language model is available through the generative AI hub on SAP AI core on the SAP Business Technology Platform, we plan to strategically leverage IBM Granite capabilities across our planned AI solutions for SAP software. We are excited by what’s possible through our continued collaboration with SAP and clients in the era of generative AI. Stay tuned, and learn more as we continue to release new AI solutions in the coming months.

Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice, and represent goals and objectives only.