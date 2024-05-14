After considering multiple providers, AISATS chose to host its SAP Business One solution on IBM Cloud. “Based on the available options, it was clear that IBM was the right choice for us,” says Gupta. “AISATS had the advantage of picking the right provider that could cater to our requirements at optimal cost and provide relevant expertise during and after the implementation.”

IBM Cloud runs on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers, dedicated servers that deliver high performance in a security-rich, single-tenant cloud infrastructure. To optimize its network, the IBM team installed IBM® networking services on IBM Cloud, including network gateway appliances, which come with five terabytes of free bandwidth per month for significant cost savings. And IBM cloud storage services provided both file and block storage for backup services and data storage.

The migration launched in earnest in November 2020, with many players from both companies participating. On the IBM side, the IBM Cloud and IBM Consulting teams worked together to manage and implement the infrastructure, network and security components. AISATS handled writing and migrating the SAP application.

The teamwork paid off. By the end of January 2021, the SAP Business One solution was fully migrated to its new home on IBM Cloud, and it was up and running by the end of February. “IBM’s implementation planning and delivery were flawless,” says Gupta. “The project implementation and delivery teams were prompt and were always one step ahead in providing relevant information at every stage of the process.”

For the short term, the SAP Business One solution resides in a hybrid cloud environment, with the primary implementation running in the IBM Cloud data center in Chennai, India, and the disaster recovery implementation running on premises in a data center in Singapore. This construction enables AISATS to protect its existing hardware investments while enjoying the benefits of a cloud environment. In time, the company will transition fully to IBM Cloud in both locations.