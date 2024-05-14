When Italy-based Prysmian Group merged with US-based General Cable in 2018, it solidified its position as the worldwide leader in the cable systems industry. The move complemented the organization’s global geographic coverage, expanding its presence into the US and Latin America. It broadened the breadth of its product portfolio and strengthened its ability to develop and deliver the industry’s most innovative and sustainable solutions.

The merger also introduced some unique IT infrastructure integration challenges. “General Cable had a very fragmented IT application landscape,” explains Stefano Brandinali, Prysmian’s Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Officer. “Prysmian had a single SAP ERP instance covering 90% of our plants. But General Cable had a plethora of systems, a different application landscape for each country. For example, we found 13 different ERP systems, and 12 were not SAP.”

Integrating the IT environments, from both an infrastructure and application standpoint, was a top priority, as it would support product and process digitalization and enable the company to act as a single organization as quickly as possible.

Brandinali continues: “IT’s strategy for post-merger integration was to become one company quickly, which means we speak the same business language. When you talk the same language everywhere, it's easier to export and adopt best practices to find efficiency.”

To this end, Prysmian embarked on a comprehensive integration program. Ultimately, the company wanted an infrastructure that would fuel innovation and business transformation. The environment needed to offer resource flexibility and support SAP system-based workloads coming in from General Cable in the US. In addition, it needed to host an organic growth of instances for future digital projects and provide on-demand resources for testing and development activities.

Prysmian also needed to integrate the new General Cable workload with its existing IT infrastructure, which is managed by IBM. Under a strategic outsourcing contract, IBM Global Technology Services® is responsible for Prysmian’s on-premises infrastructure and providing hosting services in the IBM data centers.

The timing was also right for Prysmian Group to update the older SAP ERP system with SAP S/4HANA® Enterprise Management technology, SAP’s next-generation, intelligent ERP business suite, and migrate the workload.

Brandinali explains the decision-making: “Theoretically, in our original IT master plan before merging General Cable, we’d foreseen moving from SAP ERP to SAP S/4HANA in 2019. We decided to harmonize the data warehouse and other systems, and to move forward with global SAP implementation. At the same time, we started thinking about how we could innovate while integrating.

“So we made the decision to move SAP S/4HANA to the cloud, asking our main partners, SAP and IBM, to support our strategy and be partners in our journey.”