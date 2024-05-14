Salling Group A/S

Clearly, the success of the upgrade to POWER8 hardware deserves recognition, but Salling Group’s entire ERP system is equally noteworthy. In fact, Isdahl credits the organization’s 3-layer SAP model as a key differentiator for the group. The system, which runs on Db2 on POWER technology, includes SAP ERP Central Component (ECC), SAP Customer Activity Repository and SAP e-Commerce along with roughly 70 other SAP products. “Our main advantage is that we have one single picture of the truth,” says Isdahl. “Our competitors have several ERP systems, but we have consolidated everything on SAP, and that makes us 20% more efficient than our competitors.”

Isdahl cites SAP Forecasting and Replenishment, SAP Allocation Management and the Unified Demand Forecast component of SAP Customer Activity Repository with providing a particular strategic advantage because they enable the organization to replenish its stores twice a day. If an item sells out in one store, the SAP data empowers Salling Group to fluidly move inventory from other stores to meet demand. As a result, customers can rely on Salling Group shops to have the products they need.

Furthermore, Salling Group’s shops now offer a click-and-collect option that allows customers to order products online and pick them up in the store. This creates tremendous real-time demand in an industry where customers have increasingly high expectations. To date, according to Isdahl, Salling Group has a 99.94% completion rate for click-and-collect purchases.

Another key advantage of the Db2 for SAP software and POWER Systems model is capacity-on-demand that redistributes the ERP workload on an as-needed basis. That capability was particularly helpful on Black Friday of 2019, says Isdahl, when Salling Group was the sales winner across all e-commerce sites.

With such a powerful IBM infrastructure, it’s no surprise that Salling Group enjoys a strong working relationship with Global Technology Services. Carsten Holm, Head of SAP Infrastructure at Salling Group, explains: “We love working together with IBM. We have developed a strong process that’s working really well for us.”