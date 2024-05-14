Being able to design, manufacture and distribute eco-friendly “green” products for building projects is increasingly identified as a key differentiator for manufacturing companies.

Jair Muñoz, IT Manager at Tabicel, explains, “If you want to open the door to new opportunities, sustainability of raw materials is a crucial aspect to focus on. Customers today no longer want just great quality products, they also require them to fit into a community-wide effort towards environmentalism – a concern that is more and more pressing in Mexico.

“We have long been leading the building industry in most parts of the country, and have now implemented a three-year growth plan to extend our reach to those areas that we are not operating in.”

To drive sustainable growth, Tabicel realized that it needed to invest more time as well as more financial and human resources into the design and planning of construction materials, which would minimize the impact on the environment.

“Pursuing our growth project soon turned into a challenge, because most of the resources we needed were not available and the technical teams were often busy managing the increasingly expensive, rigid and under-performing legacy cloud infrastructure that didn’t offer the scalability required to support our plans,” continues Jair Muñoz. “Finding a better performing, more scalable and affordable Infrastructure-as-a-Service [IaaS] platform for our SAP landscape became the top priority within our mission to expand nationally.”