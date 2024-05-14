Polynt’s chemicals play a key role in many industrial processes, including electronics, logistics, maritime and more. Operating in a competitive space, the company strives to maintain high product quality while keeping tight control of costs.

Annamaria Codari, Global IT Director at Polynt Group, explains, “Polynt operates in 16 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas, and many of our sites have come onboard via mergers or acquisitions. We see a great opportunity to use our economies of scale by making it easier for our businesses to share information and collaborate on opportunities.”

Today, Polynt uses IBM Cloud®—managed by infrastructure experts from IBM®—to support its vital SAP ERP solutions for Europe and Asia. Thanks to the performance, scalability and cost-efficiencies of cloud, the company has laid the foundation for SAP S/4HANA, which will enable standardized processes and tightly integrated operations in the future.

Annamaria Codari confirms, “Since moving to IBM Cloud, we’ve slashed the time to provision new infrastructure. We can stand up environments in minutes, up to 78 percent faster than before. Most importantly, the cloud empowers us to focus on delivering new data-driven capabilities for the business, including our planned journey from SAP ERP to SAP S/4HANA.”