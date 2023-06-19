What is enterprise content management (ECM)?
Cloud
What is ECM?

Enterprise content management (ECM) is a set of capabilities for capturing, storing, activating, analyzing and automating business content, used to provide new value from data that was previously unstructured and unavailable.

With enterprise content management, an organization can take full advantage of the customer information and company knowledge embedded in its content. When effectively managed across the organization, this content can be used to engage customers, automate business processes and enhance collaboration.

Why enterprise content management is important to your business

Content is the currency that fuels and funds digital transformation. Content possesses useful information about customers—their behaviors, sentiments and value to the organization—but only if you can harness it. Collectively, content buried in repositories, file shares and cloud folders across the enterprise represents the knowledge of the organization.

As content grows at unprecedented speeds, organizations are taking concrete steps to streamline their processes relating to content services. “Content chaos”—the lack of digitized content and the inability to access the right content at the right time—is a pervasive barrier to businesses today. 

Now, more than ever, ECM software is an essential element on the journey to becoming a digital business.

Aerial view of highways
How to get started with enterprise content management

Organizations that are serious about digital transformation can start with the basics. First, capture the content, classify it and apply governance rules. Then, control who can access it and provide tools to find it. Finally, put the content in motion for business processes and collaboration.

Identify the role content plays in your business

Successful adoption of ECM begins with an assessment of the enterprise. Where are paper documents slowing down results? Where is business content located in the enterprise? Is it in file shares, cloud repositories or an ECM system? And what is your strategy for governance, compliance and document retention?
Select an initial project

ECM solutions are scalable and often start with a department or line-of-business application. Once all stakeholders are engaged and have provided input, develop a vision and measurable goals for a management solution. Then, after thorough testing and user training, deploy the solution. Often, the success of the solution spreads to other departments, which will lobby to be the next ECM project.
Extend ECM across the enterprise

ECM is best deployed as an enterprise solution. Once the first project has been completed, many elements and procedures can be reused, making subsequent projects less expensive and faster to deploy. Many businesses develop a shared-services strategy to maximize their investment in people, content and technology.
