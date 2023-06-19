What is enterprise content management (ECM)?

Content is the currency that fuels and funds digital transformation. Content possesses useful information about customers—their behaviors, sentiments and value to the organization—but only if you can harness it. Collectively, content buried in repositories, file shares and cloud folders across the enterprise represents the knowledge of the organization.

As content grows at unprecedented speeds, organizations are taking concrete steps to streamline their processes relating to content services. “Content chaos”—the lack of digitized content and the inability to access the right content at the right time—is a pervasive barrier to businesses today.

Now, more than ever, ECM software is an essential element on the journey to becoming a digital business.