What is business automation?

Over the decades, automation has touched almost every industry — from ATMs to assembly lines to healthcare systems. But artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are taking automation to a whole new level. This so-called “intelligent automation” is changing the way humans and machines interact, so businesses can increase efficiency, drive revenue and thrive in challenging markets.

In fact, research shows tremendous bottom-line benefits from automation. The IBM Institute for Business Value estimates that automation supported by AI will generate billions of dollars in labor value in 2022 alone.

This article explores the changing landscape of business automation, why it matters now and what to consider when using automation within your own organization.