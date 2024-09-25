Customer service teams might use customer service automation in a range of ways. It can be simple or complex, depending on the industry and size of the business. There are several examples to consider for the business when looking into automated support options.

AI chatbots: AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can handle a range of tasks, such as booking meetings, qualifying leads, guiding customers to support resources and more. They can handle simple customer queries and guide customers through troubleshooting steps. This is done by using natural language processing (NLP) to understand customer issues and then provide accurate responses that are relevant to the problem at hand.

Automated ticketing: Automation technology can organize support tickets based on predefined criteria and route tickets to the agent most equipped to handle the customer needs, cutting down wait times. By automating the ticketing system process, a business can prioritize issues in terms of urgency and assign tickets to relevant support teams, helping ensure a meaningful human interaction.

IVR software: Interactive voice response software is an automation tool that greets callers and directs them to the appropriate department. Some IVR software can also be used to accept payment from customers and answer FAQs with a prerecorded response system, reducing the strain on support agents dealing with more complex issues.

Automatic translation: Customers might be calling from around the globe and a seamless customer service experience is crucial to retaining their business. Customer service software can automatically convert a conversation, allowing real-time support from customers globally.

Automated notifications: Customer service agents have a lot going on and can sometimes forget a task that needs to be revisited. AI automation technology can mitigate human error and setup intelligent notifications based on set rules.

Customer feedback surveys: With automated customer support a business can set up automatic customer feedback surveys, such as CSAT, NPS, CLV. These metrics help a business collect customer data needed to improve the overall customer experience, CX. In addition, the timing of the survey can be automated to help ensure that the business is reaching the customer at a specific touchpoint.

Email and social media auto response: A customer might make a customer support inquiry on social media or through an email, but agents aren’t able to get to them immediately. This is where customer support automation can come into the picture and automatically acknowledge the inquiry. By providing email templates with initial steps for the customer to take and help ensure that there will be a follow-up interaction.

Automatic updates: Customers these days want to know whether a shipping delay has occurred or if system outages are happening. A business can keep customers on top of these issues through automatic notifications on resolution times and service solutions they can refer to in the meantime.