What is contact center automation?

Customers want an effortless customer experience when doing business with an organization. No matter what the product or service is that they’re buying they want it to be a seamless process. And businesses are finally starting to recognize the importance of artificial intelligence, generative AI and automation tools for great customer service.

A significant number of organizations are already implementing generative AI in customer service, according to a recent IBM Institute for Business Value report1. The researchers surveyed nearly 1,500 customer service leaders and found 67% are already using the technology. And more than 40% are using gen AI to create test cases for training conversational AI.

Businesses are learning that exceptional customer service is no longer just a priority, it’s a requirement. Customers expect faster, smarter and more personalized experiences regardless of where or how they’re contacting the business. And now it can be done without the need for additional staffing of call centers or customer service departments. The automation tools clamp down on time-consuming tasks and assist callers quicker than ever before.

Research also shows that 97% of customer service providers report that conversational AI has a positive impact on customer satisfaction2.

It’s important to note that contact center automation and call center automation differ slightly, though the two are often used interchangeably. However, call center automation is just a subset of contact center automation. For example, a business with an omnichannel customer service approach may choose to automate its contact center, but specific channels—such as phone, website or an app—will then need to be automated as well.