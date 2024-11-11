The customer is not always right

The phrase "the customer is always right," credited to early 20th-century London retailer Harry Gordon Selfridge, emerged when customer service was far from the priority it is today. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, shopping was largely transactional, guided by caveat emptor—“let the buyer beware.” Retailers often sold defective goods, made exaggerated claims and offered little support, leaving buyers to navigate these risks on their own

During this era, merchants often sold low-quality or imitation products, misrepresenting cheap fabrics and other materials as high-end or exotic. Claims of being “doctor-approved” or “scientifically proven” were common—health tonics promised to cure ailments from headaches to tuberculosis but often lacked medical validity and were sometimes laced with dangerous substances like morphine and cocaine. Chinese laborers introduced snake oil to the US as a traditional anti-inflammatory remedy, but American sellers frequently replaced it with cheaper oils or even opium. This led “snake oil” to become a term for fake cures and “snake oil salesman” for sellers peddling fraudulent products.

This unregulated environment created an opportunity for Selfridge and other retail pioneers, including Marshall Field in Chicago and John Wanamaker in Philadelphia, to differentiate themselves by focusing on customer satisfaction.

The idea behind "the customer is always right" was revolutionary because it signaled a shift in how businesses treated their customers. Selfridge, Field and Wanamaker understood that long-term success depended on building trust and loyalty, which meant addressing customer complaints and treating customers with dignity and respect, even when customer complaints seemed unreasonable. Employees were encouraged to create a more welcoming customer experience. This shift helped usher in a new era of commerce based on trust and repeat business.

Over time, the "customer is always right" philosophy has faced criticism for enabling unrealistic demands and even abusive behavior. Many businesses now favor a balanced approach, emphasizing instead that "the customer deserves to be heard.” This perspective upholds customer satisfaction while respecting employees and setting healthy boundaries.