In order to maintain its position as a global leader in telecommunications, Vodafone is always exploring new opportunities to optimize its digital strategy and deliver exceptional customer service.

In collaboration with IBM® Technology Expert Labs, Vodafone Ireland recently conducted an assistant modernization of its virtual assistant TOBi, which is powered by IBM watsonx™ Assistant, a platform designed to help deliver consistent and intelligent customer care. The firm had been pleased with the impact of the assistant so far, but, since it was running on an earlier version of the solution, there were many capabilities included in the latest version that the team had not yet taken advantage of. This meant the containment goals the team had set for the assistant were increasingly difficult to achieve and the resolution rate of the assistant was stuck at 35%.