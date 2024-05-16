IBM Cloud® Databases for etcd defines the “distributed” in distributed server configuration management.
etcd uses the RAFT consensus algorithm to help ensure data consistency in your cluster. It enforces the order in which operations take place in the data. Every node in the cluster arrives at the same result in the same way.
Focus on building apps, not dealing with mundane tasks. It’s integrated with IBM® Identity and Access Management and IBM Cloud Activity Tracker.
Encrypt data at rest and in motion. Use your own encryption key for data at rest. Deployments support private networking and more.
Scale disk and RAM independently to best fit your application requirements. Start small and grow with elasticity just an API call away.
Leverage compatibility with etcd APIs, data formats and clients. Apps using etcd can use IBM Cloud Databases for etcd as a drop-in replacement.
Use the standard configuration, which includes three data members configured for high availability to provide a 99.99% SLA.
Go from whiteboard to production with a management console, CLI and REST API. Cloud-native admin options with an IBM Cloud CLI plug-in are available.
Create an account at no charge and learn how you can get credits to try IBM Cloud Databases for etcd.
Get pricing details, create a downloadable quote and more.
See docs for answers to technical questions on getting started, security and more.