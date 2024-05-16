Gartner releases 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems
IBM Cloud® Databases for EnterpriseDB is a database engine that optimizes the built-in features of PostgreSQL.
Gain greater scalability, security and reliability along with enhancements that improve DBA and developer productivity. Take advantage of native integration with IBM Cloud and compatibility with Oracle databases.
Superior workload protection through encryption, BYOK, audit integration and more.
Hundreds of utility functions and shortcuts help DBAs and developers work faster.
Start small and grow large without overprovisioning for anticipated scale.
Full compatibility with Oracle schemas, data types, indexes, users, roles and more.
Focus on building applications, not routine tasks.
Leverage availability zones for a 99.99% SLA.
Retain control over access to encrypted data at rest.
Scale automatically with custom parameters.