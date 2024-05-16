Home Databases Cloud Databases EnterpriseDB IBM Cloud Databases for EnterpriseDB
Optimize PostgreSQL performance and productivity
Accelerate DBA and developer productivity

IBM Cloud® Databases for EnterpriseDB is a database engine that optimizes the built-in features of PostgreSQL.

Gain greater scalability, security and reliability along with enhancements that improve DBA and developer productivity. Take advantage of native integration with IBM Cloud and compatibility with Oracle databases.

How it's used

Consolidate databases Get a suite of fully managed databases-as-a-service to meet your organization’s primary and auxiliary data store requirements.
Build cloud-native apps Our security-rich, cloud-native architecture helps you take advantage of the automation and scalability of technologies such as Kubernetes, so your enterprise can bring new ideas to market faster.
Benefits Enhance security

Superior workload protection through encryption, BYOK, audit integration and more.

 Increase productivity

Hundreds of utility functions and shortcuts help DBAs and developers work faster.

 Scale efficiently

Start small and grow large without overprovisioning for anticipated scale.

 Compatible with Oracle

Full compatibility with Oracle schemas, data types, indexes, users, roles and more.
Enterprise-class PostgreSQL Optimize your database management Fully managed EnterpriseDB

Focus on building applications, not routine tasks.

 Highly available

Leverage availability zones for a 99.99% SLA.

 Bring your own key

Retain control over access to encrypted data at rest.

 Auto scaling

Scale automatically with custom parameters.

