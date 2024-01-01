A flexible approach to managed cyber security
As your trusted advisors, IBM Security™ specialists help you address your security needs, from the simplest to the most complex, monitoring and managing security incidents 24x7x365. Our people, technology, facilities and processes are among the best in the world.
Your organization may have working tools and processes but could benefit from trusted security advisors. IBM®Managed Security Services can augment your security program with tailored services, including threat management, cloud, infrastructure, data, identity and response management.
Some organizations require help with developing a continuous improvement process to protect their enterprise during multi-year projects. IBM MSS specialists can help optimize, fine-tune, and improve security program efficiency for the long-term.
Protect critical assets from vulnerabilities, detect advanced threats and quickly respond and recover from disruptions.
Protect, prevent, detect and respond to endpoint threats around the clock, fueled by threat intelligence and proactive threat hunting.
Secure your entire hybrid cloud with managed and advisory services.
Protect enterprise endpoints in today’s distributed and remote-first environment with antivirus, data loss prevention and encryption.
Operate and deliver continuous improvements and optimizations to your identity and access management program.
Build and test mature incident response (IR) teams and playbooks to prepare your team against a security breach.
Partner with IBM Security and AWS to securely accelerate your hybrid cloud business and manage risk.
Learn how IBM Managed Security Services simplifies security and risk with management techniques backed by global expertise.
Use these eight criteria for selecting your next MSSP.
Insights from real breaches help you manage cyber security and cyber risks for your business.
IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Detection and Response 2024 Vendor Assessment named IBM a leader.
Move confdently to hybrid multi-cloud and integrate security into every phase of your cloud journey.
Accelerate incident response with automation, process standarization and integration with your existing security tools.
Securely connect every user to the right level of access.
Many organizations now seek to outsource parts or all of their cybersecurity functions to a trusted security provider. Managed security services (MSS) is a service model or capability provided by cybersecurity service providers to monitor and manage security devices, systems, and even software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications.
A managed security services provider (MSSP) offers around-the-clock (often 24x7or 8x5 support) information security monitoring and management. A global, proactive protection delivery model helps detect and triage malicious security events.
As organizations scale and compete, protecting endpoints, assets and data from exfiltration, breach or other cybersecurity events becomes paramount. The complexity of the security landscape has changed dramatically over the last several years, and organizations need to stay ahead of a rapidly changing threat landscape.
It can add rare, specialized cybersecurity skills to your team, such as cloud security, identity or compliance knowledge, without the need to build your own expensive security operations center. It can also help prevent breaches through automated incident response, remove complexity in security, reduce alert fatigue for in-house resources, and provide proper compliance governance.
An MSSP like IBM Security offers security as a service on IT and information security systems: threat monitoring, infrastructure management, availability, capacity management, proactive protection and response capabilities.
A managed services provider (MSP) generally provides only operational support to keep systems and applications at an agreed-upon service level agreement (SLA).
Security information and event management (SIEM) tools, endpoint detection and response solutions and traditional network security tools are just some. Secure access service edge (SASE), cloud access security broker (CASB), container security software, and even cloud-native cybersecurity solutions within AWS, Azure, GCP, and IBM Cloud® can also be part of the engagement.
Modern MSSPs like IBM can monitor and manage the security within public, multicloud, IaaS provider platforms. This can help your organization improve its visibility and context into the overall security program and reduce risk from misconfigured cloud resources.
Regulatory policies are constantly evolving. A global MSSP like IBM brings knowledge of regional and industry frameworks and regulatory requirements. The security provider can help assess current state of security and provide real-time visibility into compliance posture.
Managed security clients will usually log in to a secure portal to submit requests. The cybersecurity provider can then change policies, triage security events, send an alert or even automate response to an incident. The client may also use their MSSP’s dashboards to generate reports on security device status, the number of security events and vulnerabilities, SLA activity and more.
MSSPs provide an array of skilled professionals, such as onboarding specialists, security analysts or service delivery experts, engineering and support, project management and customer service. More specialized roles such as incident response, threat intelligence and threat hunting can be added, depending on the desired scope of the engagement.
