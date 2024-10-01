Insider threat detection solutions

Insider threats are people with legitimate access to your network who use their access in a way that causes harm to the organization. Potential insider threats can be difficult to detect—most cases go unnoticed for months or years.
According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024, data breaches initiated by malicious insiders were the most costly, averaging USD 4.99 million higher than the USD 4.88 million cost of the average data breach. That's why insider risk management and insider threat prevention are such important components of any cybersecurity program.
Whether an insider is a malicious current or former employee or a contractor with compromised credentials, security teams must quickly and accurately detect suspicious activity and data leaks, investigate data breaches and respond to potentially damaging attacks.
In 2023, 70% of cyberattacks targeted critical infrastructure industries. Check out the new report for deeper insight into attackers' tactics.
Detect malicious insiders and credential compromise with near real-time analytics.
Identify and secure all service, application, administrator and root accounts across your enterprise.
Discover how employees respond to an attack, and if they follow established reporting policies.
Every minute counts when a threat actor is active in your AWS environment. When business-impacting incidents occur, IBM QRadar MDR Services integration with IBM X-Force incident responders help ensure that damage is minimized.
See a demo of how the new QRadar suite can accelerate response time by using a unified analyst experience, advanced AI and automation, and an open security platform that connects with your existing management tools.
Learn how to safeguard your people and data from cyberattacks. Get deeper insight into attackers’ tactics and recommendations to proactively protect your organization.
Get key insights and practical strategies for securing your cloud with the latest threat intelligence.
Piecemeal Detection and Response (PDR) can manifest in various ways. If any of the symptoms resonate with your organization, it’s time to address PDR.