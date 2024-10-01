Insider threat detection solutions

Protect your organization from malicious or unintentional threats from insiders with access to your network
X-Force discovery 1:1 briefing IDC named IBM a leader for TDR
Flat illustration of threat detection and response
AI-powered detection and incident response 

Insider threats are people with legitimate access to your network who use their access in a way that causes harm to the organization. Potential insider threats can be difficult to detect—most cases go unnoticed for months or years.

According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024, data breaches initiated by malicious insiders were the most costly, averaging USD 4.99 million higher than the USD 4.88 million cost of the average data breach. That's why insider risk management and insider threat prevention are such important components of any cybersecurity program.

Whether an insider is a malicious current or former employee or a contractor with compromised credentials, security teams must quickly and accurately detect suspicious activity and data leaks, investigate data breaches and respond to potentially damaging attacks.
X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024

In 2023, 70% of cyberattacks targeted critical infrastructure industries. Check out the new report for deeper insight into attackers' tactics.
Collaborate with a partner against cyberthreats to get 24x7 prevention and faster, AI-powered detection and response Get the X-Force Cloud Threat Landscape Report 2024
Explore IBM QRadar
Benefits
Consolidate and analyze user behavior

Detect malicious insiders and credential compromise with near real-time analytics.
Discover and understand privileged access

Identify and secure all service, application, administrator and root accounts across your enterprise.
Proactively assess insider threat processes

Discover how employees respond to an attack, and if they follow established reporting policies.
Insider threat detection solutions
Woman in data center programing mainframe on a digital tablet.
User behavior analytics (UBA)
Gain visibility into behavioral anomalies that may signal an active insider attack.
Shot of a young businessman using a laptop and computer during a late night at work
On-premises or in the cloud privileged access management
Discover and control all types of privileged accounts across your enterprise.
Young businesswoman using computer at desk in office
Offensive security solutions
Put your people and processes to the test with adversary simulation, control tuning and social engineering services.
Man sitting in office, working late in his start-up company
Ransomware protection
Protect your organization’s sensitive data from ransomware threats, the nefarious malware that can hold it hostage.
Client stories
San Francisco Downtown with the major skyscrapers includes Lumina, 181 Fremont, Salesforce Tower and more. Aerial short-distance photo.
Accelerating cyberthreat detection and response
Novaland speeds up threat remediation by integrating data, analyzing logs and prioritizing cybersecurity incidents.
Large transport ship and view of the harbor. High angle view on Cargo crane container terminal
Preventing malware and ransomware attacks at sea
An international shipping company deploys automated endpoint protection on ships with limited satellite connectivity.
Video demos
Video

Every minute counts when a threat actor is active in your AWS environment. When business-impacting incidents occur, IBM QRadar MDR Services integration with IBM X-Force incident responders help ensure that damage is minimized.

 Demo

See a demo of how the new QRadar suite can accelerate response time by using a unified analyst experience, advanced AI and automation, and an open security platform that connects with your existing management tools.
Insider threat services
Technicians using digital tablet in computer server room
Get comprehensive, fully managed privileged access management (PAM) services to secure the privileged user lifecycle. Learn more

Resources 

X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024

Learn how to safeguard your people and data from cyberattacks. Get deeper insight into attackers’ tactics and recommendations to proactively protect your organization.
X-Force Cloud Threat Landscape Report 2024

Get key insights and practical strategies for securing your cloud with the latest threat intelligence.
Does your security program suffer from PDR?

Piecemeal Detection and Response (PDR) can manifest in various ways. If any of the symptoms resonate with your organization, it’s time to address PDR.
What are insider threats?

Users who have authorized and legitimate access to your assets and abuse it—deliberately or accidentally—constitute insider threats.

Take the next step

Connect your detection tools. Automate your SOC. Free up time for what matters most. Explore the QRadar Suite now or schedule time to speak with an expert about your organization's unique IT security needs and how to protect against unknown security threats.