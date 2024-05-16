IBM Trusteer Rapport® provides endpoint protection against malware and phishing attacks through a managed browser extension. It is part of the Trusteer family of products in the IBM Security® portfolio.
IBM Trusteer Rapport is an advanced endpoint protection solution designed to protect users from financial malware and phishing attacks. With industry-leading technology, Trusteer Rapport is designed to remove malware from desktop devices and protect customers by preventing them from entering phishing sites. Trusteer Rapport offers a broad security solution that can help your organization reduce costs, enhance your fraud detection and prevention, and provide a seamless customer experience.
In 2023, organizations saw a 71% spike in cyberattacks caused by exploiting identities. Check out the new report to learn how to best safeguard identities.
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024 - Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get insights on how to reduce costs.
KuppingerCole Leadership Compass - See why Trusteer was named an overall leader in the latest Leadership Compass: Fraud Reduction Intelligence Platforms (FRIP).
Use Trusteer Rapport in conjunction with Pinpoint Detect for desktop malware removal.
Substantially reduce fraud losses related to malware and phishing attacks.
Help protect your customers from financial malware and phishing attacks by using industry-leading technology and global threat intelligence.
Reduce post-fraud detection operational costs by using Rapport for device cleanup.
Use Rapport for account takeover (ATO) attack prevention by using targeted phishing campaigns.
Trusteer Rapport uses AI, advanced analytics and machine learning to detect and protect users from phishing attacks, in minutes compared to the hours of anti-phishing takedown services.
Trusteer Rapport has a dedicated security research team that continuously analyzes data to uncover new threats. Protections against these new threats are added into the product as the team discovers them.
Trusteer Rapport uses advanced malware detection technology enhanced by data collected from millions of endpoints to secure your customers' devices.
Through cloud-based intelligence, backed by AI and patented machine learning, Trusteer provides a holistic approach to identifying new and existing customers, without negatively impacting user experience.
Forrester showed a 3-year 156% ROI on fraud detection with IBM Trusteer.
IBM Trusteer researchers discovered a new trend in financial mobile malware that targets Android and is replacing the classic overlay approach.
Seamlessly assess the risk of new and guest digital identities.
Outsmart account takeover attempts with seamless digital fraud detection.
Access an embedded security library for native mobile web applications.
Get answers to the most commonly asked questions about this product.
Companies often have to make tradeoffs between security and customer experience in today's threat landscape. Digital identity trust technology lets companies measure both risk and trust to keep the customer’s digital journey secure while still offering a better digital experience.
Please visit the support link below to view system requirements.
A Trusteer Rapport icon (either green or grey) should be visibile in your browser's address bar. When visiting a page protected by Trusteer Rapport, the icon will appear green. When visiting a page that is not protected by Trusteer Rapport, the icon will appear grey.
In general, software as a service (SaaS) solutions offer the ability to deploy quickly and easily. The SaaS deployment also allows Trusteer to employ agile, ongoing threat protection that uses AI and analytics to identify new threats and patterns.
Please click the link below to view a list of third-party software that was tested with Trusteer Rapport and is compatible.
Yes, Trusteer Rapport supports screen readers, magnifying software and other assistive technologies. You will need to install Trusteer Rapport in screen reader compatibility mode.