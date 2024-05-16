Home Security Trusteer Rapport IBM Trusteer Rapport
IBM Trusteer Rapport

Helps financial institutions detect and prevent financial malware infections and phishing attacks, within the online channel
Protect client desktops against financial malware and phishing

IBM Trusteer Rapport® provides endpoint protection against malware and phishing attacks through a managed browser extension. It is part of the Trusteer family of products in the IBM Security® portfolio.

 

IBM Trusteer Rapport is an advanced endpoint protection solution designed to protect users from financial malware and phishing attacks. With industry-leading technology, Trusteer Rapport is designed to remove malware from desktop devices and protect customers by preventing them from entering phishing sites. Trusteer Rapport offers a broad security solution that can help your organization reduce costs, enhance your fraud detection and prevention, and provide a seamless customer experience.
Benefits Malware removal and cleanup 

Use Trusteer Rapport in conjunction with Pinpoint Detect for desktop malware removal.

 

 Cost reduction

Substantially reduce fraud losses related to malware and phishing attacks.

 Fraud detection and prevention

Help protect your customers from financial malware and phishing attacks by using industry-leading technology and global threat intelligence.

 

 Operational cost reduction

Reduce post-fraud detection operational costs by using Rapport for device cleanup.

 

 

 Highly-sensitive account protection

Use Rapport for account takeover (ATO) attack prevention by using targeted phishing campaigns.

 

 
Features Automatic phishing detection and protection

Trusteer Rapport uses AI, advanced analytics and machine learning to detect and protect users from phishing attacks, in minutes compared to the hours of anti-phishing takedown services.

 

 Global threat intelligence services

Trusteer Rapport has a dedicated security research team that continuously analyzes data to uncover new threats. Protections against these new threats are added into the product as the team discovers them.

 Financial malware protection

Trusteer Rapport uses advanced malware detection technology enhanced by data collected from millions of endpoints to secure your customers' devices.
Resources IBM Trusteer Overview Video: Establish Identity. Build Trust

Through cloud-based intelligence, backed by AI and patented machine learning, Trusteer provides a holistic approach to identifying new and existing customers, without negatively impacting user experience.

 The Total Economic Impact™ of IBM Trusteer

Forrester showed a 3-year 156% ROI on fraud detection with IBM Trusteer.

A View Into Web(View) Attacks in Android

IBM Trusteer researchers discovered a new trend in financial mobile malware that targets Android and is replacing the classic overlay approach.
Learn how Banco Santander used Trusteer Rapport to help customers keep their details safe. Read the blog
Related products IBM Trusteer® Pinpoint Assure

Seamlessly assess the risk of new and guest digital identities.

 IBM Trusteer® Pinpoint Detect

Outsmart account takeover attempts with seamless digital fraud detection.

 IBM Trusteer® Mobile SDK

Access an embedded security library for native mobile web applications.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Get answers to the most commonly asked questions about this product.



Companies often have to make tradeoffs between security and customer experience in today's threat landscape. Digital identity trust technology lets companies measure both risk and trust to keep the customer’s digital journey secure while still offering a better digital experience.

Please visit the support link below to view system requirements.

View system requirements

A Trusteer Rapport icon (either green or grey) should be visibile in your browser's address bar. When visiting a page protected by Trusteer Rapport, the icon will appear green. When visiting a page that is not protected by Trusteer Rapport, the icon will appear grey.

Learn more

In general, software as a service (SaaS) solutions offer the ability to deploy quickly and easily. The SaaS deployment also allows Trusteer to employ agile, ongoing threat protection that uses AI and analytics to identify new threats and patterns.

Please click the link below to view a list of third-party software that was tested with Trusteer Rapport and is compatible.

View software compatibility

Yes, Trusteer Rapport supports screen readers, magnifying software and other assistive technologies. You will need to install Trusteer Rapport in screen reader compatibility mode.

Learn more
