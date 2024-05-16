IBM Trusteer Mobile helps detect device and session risks in real time, helping maintain the integrity of the application in which it has been embedded by using advanced analytics. Trusteer Mobile assesses the device to determine if it has been compromised by malicious actors such as malware, remote access Trojans (RAT) and SMS stealing apps or through jailbreaking and rooting, overlay attacks and more. It uses advanced technologies to continuously process additional cross-channel indicators such as behavioral anomalies, navigation discrepancies and phishing compromise evidence.