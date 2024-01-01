The new business landscape presents new challenges: How do you achieve digital growth while meeting customers' expectations? And how vulnerable is your company to fraud as it grows digitally?

Ever-increasing in sophistication, fraud and cyber attacks are taking advantage of enterprise vulnerabilities, causing lots of damage to businesses like yours. On average, cybercriminals steal 33 billion personal data records and cause USD 6 trillion in damages annually. And, yes, you might have some tools and apps to help, but existing fraud detection software are complex, customized and don't integrate well with one another. Some organizations can use up to 85 tools from up to 40 vendors, increasing your IT stack's complexity and giving you too much data to handle.

How do you cope with this complexity and too much data? IBM Security® fraud prevention solutions. IBM Security helps simplify your fraud prevention efforts and establish digital identity trust that provides frictionless, continuous authentication throughout the user journey, creating a positive user experience.