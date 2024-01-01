The new business landscape presents new challenges: How do you achieve digital growth while meeting customers' expectations? And how vulnerable is your company to fraud as it grows digitally?
Ever-increasing in sophistication, fraud and cyber attacks are taking advantage of enterprise vulnerabilities, causing lots of damage to businesses like yours. On average, cybercriminals steal 33 billion personal data records and cause USD 6 trillion in damages annually. And, yes, you might have some tools and apps to help, but existing fraud detection software are complex, customized and don't integrate well with one another. Some organizations can use up to 85 tools from up to 40 vendors, increasing your IT stack's complexity and giving you too much data to handle.
How do you cope with this complexity and too much data? IBM Security® fraud prevention solutions. IBM Security helps simplify your fraud prevention efforts and establish digital identity trust that provides frictionless, continuous authentication throughout the user journey, creating a positive user experience.
See why IBM Security® Trusteer® was named an overall leader in the latest Leadership Compass: Fraud Reduction Intelligence Platforms.
With a zero trust risk management model, you'll know the right users will have the right access to the right data under the right conditions.
Get and stay ahead of evolving regulatory mandates and company audits by detecting fraud patterns early.
Easily integrate secure and seamless user experiences and customer journey while giving end-users more control and enabling business growth.
IBM Security Trusteer is a family of cloud services and endpoint device software that helps assess risk, detect various types of fraud, establish identity, authenticate users and protect against malicious users across all channels in real time.
Phishing attacks are the fourth most common cause of a malicious breach, so it’s important to protect the organization and prevent phishing but also be able to quickly remediate the effects in case of a breach or fraudulent activity.
IBM ransomware protection solutions and experts can help you examine deep security analytics, integrate security tools to gain insights into threats and prepare your teams with a response playbook.
Uncover time-sensitive insights about cyberthreat actors and their motivations so you can disrupt current threats and suspicious activity while enhancing security algorithms against future ones with cyberthreat hunting solutions.
Protect your organization from malicious or unintentional in-house threats by detecting and investigating these threats and responding to attacks with insider threat security solutions.
With IBM threat intelligence solutions, you get more than indicators and alerts. You get accurate, up-to-the-minute intelligence about high-risk threats, data points and attackers, plus how they work and how to defend against them.
Learn how threat management can help counter today’s advanced attacks by cybercriminals.
Learn what zero trust is, how it works and what its minimum requirements are. Also, learn what makes an effective zero trust model and about zero trust network access (ZTNA). assessments to seamlessly authenticate users and detect fraud.
Read the use case of how the IBM CISO's office implemented zero trust in the corporation's security stack.