Insider threats are people with legitimate access to your network who use their access in a way that causes harm to the organization. Potential insider threats can be difficult to detect—most cases go unnoticed for months or years.
According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2023, data breaches initiated by malicious insiders were the most costly, around USD 4.90 million on average or 9.5% higher than the USD 4.45 million cost of the average data breach. That's why insider risk management and insider threat prevention are such important components of any cybersecurity program.
Whether an insider is a malicious current or former employee or a contractor with compromised credentials, security teams must quickly and accurately detect suspicious activity and data leaks, investigate data breaches and respond to potentially damaging attacks.
Novaland speeds up threat remediation by integrating data, analyzing logs and prioritizing cybersecurity incidents.
TalkTalk integrates IBM QRadar SOAR with its traditional security systems and applications to respond to and contain potential issues.
An international shipping company deploys automated endpoint protection on ships with limited satellite connectivity.
