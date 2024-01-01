Home Insider Threat Solutions Insider threat detection solutions
Protect your organization from malicious or unintentional threats from insiders with access to your network
X-Force discovery 1:1 briefing IDC named IBM a leader for TDR
Flat illustration of threat detection and response
AI-powered detection and incident response 

Insider threats are people with legitimate access to your network who use their access in a way that causes harm to the organization. Potential insider threats can be difficult to detect—most cases go unnoticed for months or years.

According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2023, data breaches initiated by malicious insiders were the most costly, around USD 4.90 million on average or 9.5% higher than the USD 4.45 million cost of the average data breach. That's why insider risk management and insider threat prevention are such important components of any cybersecurity program.

Whether an insider is a malicious current or former employee or a contractor with compromised credentials, security teams must quickly and accurately detect suspicious activity and data leaks, investigate data breaches and respond to potentially damaging attacks.
X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024

In 2023, 70% of cyberattacks targeted critical infrastructure industries. Check out the new report for deeper insight into attackers' tactics.

Collaborate with a partner against cyberthreats to get 24x7 prevention and faster, AI-powered detection and response
Explore IBM QRadar, the industry’s leading XDR suite
Benefits Consolidate and analyze user behavior

Detect malicious insiders and credential compromise with near real-time analytics.

 Discover and understand privileged access

Identify and secure all service, application, administrator and root accounts across your enterprise.

 Proactively assess insider threat processes

Discover how employees respond to an attack, and if they follow established reporting policies.
Insider threat detection solutions User behavior analytics (UBA)

Gain visibility into behavioral anomalies that may signal an active insider attack.

On-premises or in the cloud privileged access management

Discover and control all types of privileged accounts across your enterprise.

Offensive security solutions

Put your people and processes to the test with adversary simulation, control tuning and social engineering services.

Ransomware protection

Protect your organization’s sensitive data from ransomware threats, the nefarious malware that can hold it hostage.

Client stories Accelerating cyberthreat detection and response

Novaland speeds up threat remediation by integrating data, analyzing logs and prioritizing cybersecurity incidents.

 Resolving security issues 8 times faster

TalkTalk integrates IBM QRadar SOAR with its traditional security systems and applications to respond to and contain potential issues.

 Preventing malware and ransomware attacks at sea

An international shipping company deploys automated endpoint protection on ships with limited satellite connectivity.
Video demos
Demo

In an era of security complexities and increasing challenging threat environments, security teams need to extend threat detection and response capabilities. See how IBM can help in this 3 min demo of Cloud Pak for Security.

 Video

Every minute counts when a threat actor is active in your AWS environment. When business-impacting incidents occur, IBM QRadar MDR Services integration with IBM X-Force incident responders help ensure that damage is minimized.

 Demo

See a demo of how the new QRadar suite can accelerate response time by using a unified analyst experience, advanced AI and automation, and an open security platform that connects with your existing management tools.
Insider threat services
Get comprehensive, fully managed privileged access management (PAM) services to secure the privileged user lifecycle. Learn more
Resources 
X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024

Learn how to safeguard your people and data from cyberattacks. Get deeper insight into attackers’ tactics and recommendations to proactively protect your organization.

 Does your security program suffer from PDR?

Piecemeal Detection and Response (PDR) can manifest in various ways. If any of the symptoms resonate with your organization, it’s time to address PDR.

 What are insider threats?

Users who have authorized and legitimate access to your assets and abuse it—deliberately or accidentally—constitute insider threats.

X-Force Cloud Threat Landscape Report 2023

Discover the latest threat intelligence and trends in cloud security and understand why cybercrime groups are targeting the cloud. Learn how to enhance your security posture using insights from X-Force.
Take the next step

Connect your detection tools. Automate your SOC. Free up time for what matters most. Explore the QRadar Suite now or schedule time to speak with an expert about your organization's unique IT security needs and how to protect against unknown security threats.