The fight against fraud now has two additional requirements: to protect the confidentiality of personal data and to ensure an optimal customer experience. To assist it in this mission, BoursoBank has chosen to work with the IBM Security® Trusteer® solution.

Online banking customers are increasingly vulnerable to fraud. Although security barriers have been strengthened with tactics such as two-factor authentication, the methods used by hackers are constantly changing. Phishing represents more than half of all cases. Customers receive an email that looks like an official document from their banking institution. This email actually leads to a fraudulent website that will steal the customers’ access codes when they try to log in. Hackers can also make phone calls. They use personal information gleaned from the internet to persuade customers to reveal their personal codes or perform operations that allow the hackers to gain access to their victims’ accounts or personal computers. A study published by the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) at the end of 2021 has shown that 35% of European internet users have been exposed to phishing and 30% have found malicious software on their internet access equipment.

With more than five million customers, BoursoBank has prioritized the fight against fraud and customer protection. These are issues that impact operations, finances and the company’s image in terms of both customers and partners.

Implementing anti-fraud measures is a complex process: with nearly 1,000 account management actions accessible online at BoursoBank, the monitoring area is very extensive. For confidentiality reasons, BoursoBank does not allow the anti-fraud solution to access customers’ personal data—the analysis is therefore based on technical or behavioral criteria secured during connection. In addition, the deadlines must be very short—both to avoid inconveniencing customers who are legitimately consulting their accounts and to quickly counter any attempts at fraud.